South-east Urged to Define Own Digital, Economic Future to Guarantee Prosperity of Youths

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A group, The Pivot Africa, has said that the South-east needs to define its digital and economic future in order to guarantee the prosperity of its young people.

The Executive Director of the group, Mr. Ifedy Ralph Eze, stated this during a pre-event press conference in Awka, Anambra State to announce the 2025 edition of the Pivot Conference, which comes up on October 18.

The Pivot Conference is an annual gathering of youths, who come together under the tutelage of established entrepreneurs, business persons and innovators, who teach, inspire youths and also empower them for the startup of their own businesses.

Eze while briefing journalists on the forthcoming conference, said the South-east needs to intentionally drive its story by championing growth through use of digital tools. He said most businesses today rely on digital tools for growth, and young business people in South-east need to take advantage of it.

He said, “Our people are not lacking in talent or creativity, but in platforms that connect them to opportunities, tools, and networks that can scale their ideas into prosperity.

“Young people need to leverage digital tools to advance their businesses and jobs. This year’s conference will showcase teachings and empowerment that can help young people upscale their businesses.

“The Pivot Conference will bring together business leaders who will tutor the young ones on how to succeed in their businesses. This will be the third year we are holding it, and is not just an event. It is a movement, a bold declaration that South-eastern Nigeria can and will define its own digital and economic future.”

He said this year’s conference with the theme: ‘Reimagine the South-east’, would have 5,000 participants, and would not just be a gathering, but a catalyst for transformation, as it would train entrepreneurs, spark collaborations, and give voice to a new generation of innovators.

“On October 18th, we will convene 5,000 participants — policy leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, educators, women in tech, grassroots innovators, and students.

“Together, they will engage in high-level plenaries, four dynamic breakout sessions, and pitch rooms that spotlight real transformation stories. Together, we can show that South-eastern Nigeria is not just a place of potential, but a hub of possibility, innovation, and resilience,” Eze said.