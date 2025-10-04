Sokoto, UNICEF Sensitise Residents on Effectiveness of Measles, Rubella, Polio Vaccines 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Government has joined forces with the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) to sensitise citizens on the importance of measles-rubella and polio vaccines.

This collaborative effort aims to educate parents on the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines in protecting children against deadly diseases.

The stakeholders’ meeting, held at the Specialist Hospital in Sokoto, brought together healthcare professionals, government officials, and Journalists and social media influencers

Health Promotion Officer Mr. Sabiu Shehu, emphasised the need for parents to make their children available for routine vaccination next week.

Shehu reassured parents that the vaccines are safe and effective, highlighting the importance of protecting children against measles-rubella and polio. “These diseases can have severe consequences, including pneumonia, brain damage, and even death.”

The vaccination exercise will kick off in the Bodinga Local Government Area and will be conducted simultaneously across all 23 local government areas in the state.

He said healthcare workers will be deployed to cover every part of the state, ensuring that no child would be left behind.

“The goal is to vaccinate approximately two million children, a significant undertaking that requires the support and cooperation of parents, healthcare workers, and community leaders,” he added.

Shehu urged parents to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children against these deadly diseases. He emphasised that vaccination is a crucial step in ensuring the health and well-being of children.

The Sokoto State Government and UNICEF are committed to making this vaccination drive a success. By working together, they aim to create a healthier and more prosperous future for the children of Sokoto.

The vaccination drive is a critical step in preventing the spread of measles-rubella and polio. By taking advantage of this opportunity, parents can help protect their children and contribute to a healthier community.

Shehu’s message was clear: vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect children against deadly diseases. By making their children available for vaccination, parents can help create a brighter future for Sokoto’s children.

The success of this vaccination drive relies on the cooperation and support of parents, healthcare workers, and community leaders. By working together, they can help protect the children of Sokoto and create a healthier, more prosperous community.