Senator Abbo Denies Raping Minor, Says He Was Never in Police Custody

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo, has refuted reports linking him to the rape of a 13-year-old secondary school pupil, insisting that he has not been arrested or detained by the police over the matter.

The embattled senator, who spoke to journalists yesterday, described the allegation as “baseless, unfounded and mischievous,” dismissing reports that he was in police custody.

He said, “I was at my Katampe Extension residence in Abuja throughout Thursday and never at any police station, let alone in custody.”

He alleged that the story was the handiwork of his political detractors bent on tarnishing his image.

He further disclosed that he had earlier reported a case of attempted extortion to the police.

The case, he said, involved a woman who allegedly demanded N5 million from him.

According to him, both parties were invited for questioning at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), but he was surprised to see a different narrative trending in the media weeks after.

The rape allegation surfaced online on Thursday, with reports claiming that Abbo assaulted a minor on June 29, 2025, at his Abuja residence.

The family of the alleged victim, according to the report, accused the senator of trying to suppress the case by offering money to the girl’s father.

The victims parents, the report added, also alleged that Senator Aishatu Binani, the 2023 Adamawa governorship candidate, visited them to dissuade further action.

This latest controversy adds to a series of scandals that have trailed Abbo’s political career.

In 2019, he was caught on camera assaulting a woman in an Abuja sex toy shop, a viral incident that drew nationwide outrage.

He had also previously been accused of attempting to blackmail a married woman with an alleged sex tape.

Despite the controversies, Abbo maintained that the latest allegation was politically motivated and vowed to defend his name.