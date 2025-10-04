Owie, Imasuen, Others Advocate Love, Unity at Benin Summit

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Roland Owie, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, Senator Neda Imasuen, and many other leaders of Benin extraction, have advocated the need for the Benin-speaking people to be united and pursue a common purpose that will drive development in the area.

They made the call at the maiden edition of the Benin Unity Summit held in Benin City.

Speaking at the Summit, Owie said that the good moral values for which the Benin nation is known must be promoted in all their ramifications to build a prosperous nation.

He urged the womenfolk to continue praying to God on behalf of the Benin nation, as their prayers are often answered due to their deep commitment to God.

The former senator further called on the sons and daughters of the Edo south senatorial district to reawaken the values of honesty and love, which they were once known for.

For the former senator representing the Edo South senatorial district, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, he appealed to the sons and daughters of the senatorial district to shun jealousy, hatred and work in harmony for the interest of the Benin nation.

He further cautioned people of the senatorial district to desist from casting aspersions on the royal throne of the Oba of Benin and the traditional institution on the social media.

He said the monarch is the symbol of respect and dignity of the Benin nation and must be respected and treated as such.

For the current senator representing the Edo South senatorial district, Senator Neda Imasuen, the problem militating against the Benin nation is that nobody wants to pay the sacrifice but everyone wants to be a leader, noting that such attitude can’t bring about upliftment to the Benin nation.