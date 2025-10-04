Osajele’s Debut Single, ‘It Belongs to You’ Now Streaming

Tosin Clegg

After weeks of anticipation, Manchester-based pastor and gospel artist Ekes Osajele has officially released his debut single, ‘It Belongs to You’, now available across all major streaming platforms.

The Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) minister, who has long balanced his calling in ministry, family, and business, steps into the gospel music scene with a track rooted deeply in personal testimony.

Osajele’s journey into music was not straightforward. Though blessed with the gift of singing, he never saw it as his calling until a harrowing health crisis changed everything. Diagnosed with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), he faced sleepless nights, fatigue, and fear for the future. Turning wholly to prayer and worship, he experienced what he describes as divine healing.

“God healed me supernaturally,” he recalls.

“The doctors couldn’t explain it, but I knew it was His hand.”

It was in that season of restoration that songs began to rise in his spirit.

“It Belongs to You” is the first expression of that gift, a worship anthem declaring that healing, blessings, and victories ultimately belong to God.

Speaking on the release, Osajele said, “This song is a reminder that God is still a healer, still a miracle worker, and still worthy of our worship. My prayer is that it ministers to anyone going through silent battles, just as God ministered to me.”

With ‘It Belongs to You’, Osajele steps boldly into gospel music, bringing the same message of faith he preaches from the pulpit into song. For him, the mission is simple: every track is a testimony, and this one declares that everything belongs to Him.