Omisore Mourns Arise News Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Prosper Taiwo



Former Osun State deputy governor and Senator, Iyiola Omisore, has expressed shock over the death of Arise Television journalist and news anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

In a condolence message addressed to the management and staff of Arise TV, Omisore described Maduagwu’s passing as “a huge loss to the Nigerian media industry and the nation at large.

“It is with deep shock and profound sadness that I received the news of the untimely passing of your dedicated journalist and news anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu,” Omisore said.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to Arise News Chairman, Nduka Obaigbena, the station’s staff, as well as Maduagwu’s family, friends, and colleagues.

According to him, the late journalist’s contributions to the growth of journalism in Nigeria will not be forgotten.

“Her death is not only a tragedy to your organisation but also a huge loss to the Nigerian media industry and our nation at large. I pray that Almighty God comforts her family, colleagues, and the country, and may her gentle soul rest in eternal peace,” Omisore added.

Maduagwu, who was regarded as a promising journalist and one of Arise TV’s brightest talents, reportedly died recently, sparking an outpouring of tributes from across the media landscape.

