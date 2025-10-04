Ologunagba: PDP On Course for Successful Convention, Defections Are Mere Wishful Thinking

Erizia Rubyjeana

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, has dismissed speculations of looming defections and assured that the party remains firmly on course for its upcoming national convention.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS yesterday, Ologunagba said the PDP was working methodically and seamlessly towards a convention that would reaffirm its place as Nigeria’s strongest opposition party.

“We are determined as a party, we are focused on the battle, and the train for the convention has arrived.”

Speaking on reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan may seek the presidency under the PDP platform, Ologunagba noted that it was within Jonathan’s right to contest if he so wished. “President Jonathan is a member of the party. He has not said he is not a member, so it’s within his right to aspire to any position.”

He also pointed out that the PDP has several governors and senior members who are eminently qualified to seek the party’s presidential ticket.

“Aside from the name of President Jonathan that is being bandied around and being mentioned, in the rank of the PDP, there are many qualified, exceedingly qualified individuals among members of our party, among the governors of the party, many of whom have demonstrated capacity in their performance and achievements.”

On internal disputes in some state chapters, Ologunagba explained that the National Working Committee (NWC) had acted within its powers by dissolving certain executive committees and reconstituting caretaker bodies to avoid leadership vacuums.

He revealed that 14 out of 18 NWC members attended a recent meeting where resolutions were unanimously passed to safeguard party structures. “We had this meeting, considered the issues, and decided to dissolve that SCO, which is within the power of the NWC to do. Then communicated that. My role is to communicate the position of the party when the resolutions are passed. That is exactly what I did.”

Responding to Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s claim that more PDP members would defect to the APC, Ologunagba dismissed the suggestion as “wishful thinking.”

“With respect to the convention by Senator Akpabio, we can say anything. It’s wishful thinking about people decamping. The decamping in Nigeria is not based on policy. It’s based on inducement, on intimidation, on harassment. Let the Nigerian people decide.”

He argued that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was sponsoring propaganda to destabilise the opposition but insisted that the PDP was on solid ground. “Our interest is that this party is a full-blown national convention. They have recognised that, yes, we’re doing that which we need to do to ensure that we have a convention. All the arrangements are going on seamlessly. And we’re fine. We’re very confident about what we’re doing.”

Ologunagba further accused some members of the PDP of covertly working for the APC, but said such distractions would not derail preparations for the convention. “Because the duty that the PDP has gotten its act together, we’re moving methodically and seamlessly towards national convention at Ibadan. And they’ve seen that all the parties are working together, that all the shelters are united in getting a very successful, ensuring that we have an outcome that the party and Nigerians will be excited about.

Ologunagba concluded that Nigerians are yearning for credible leadership and would judge the ruling party harshly in 2027. “Yes, it’s a platform that can provide an alternative to the rudiment of the APC government and party.”