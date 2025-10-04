NIPR Tasks Nigerians on Nation’s Greatness

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has tasked Nigerians on various challenges confronting the nation saying that Nigeria’s greatness lies on citizens.

The NIPR said at 65, Nigeria has come a long way, but the journey to greatness is still unfolding and requires the dedication of all citizens.

The Chairman of the NIPR. Ogun State Chapter, Mrs. Oluwaseun Boye, in her welcome address at the October 2025 Business Meeting of the state branch of the institute, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said the time is now for all Nigerians to put hands of the deck for her.

The meeting which has as its theme, ‘Nigeria at 65: Pathways for National Development and Economic Sustainability’, was attended by professionals and guests including a Member of House of Representatives representing Yewa North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency. Hon. Gbenga Nasiru Isiaka and popularly called GNI.

While saying that the programme was specially organised to mark the 65th Independence of Nigeria, said the theme, was both a call to duty and a reminder that no sector, profession, or citizen can afford to stand aside.

She said, “As public relations professionals, our role is to shape narratives that build trust, promote unity, and inspire collective action.

“We must use our platforms to bridge divides, amplify truth, and galvanise every stakeholder toward nation-building.

“Nigeria’s greatness lies in the commitment of its people. If truly all hands are on deck, then a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria is not just possible it is inevitable, so I charge you all to join hands together to achieve a Nigeria of our dreams that we can all be proud of.

“At 65, we are called not only to reflect on our past but also to chart new pathways for the future of our beloved nation.

“Our them is both timely and challenging. It reminds us that the task of nation-building requires fresh thinking, renewed commitment, and deliberate actions from every sector, including public relations.

“As public relations practitioners, we are the custodians of perception, reputation, and trust. At 65, Nigeria needs us to do more: to uphold integrity and protect our reputation gate; to reset the national mindset by telling authentic, uplifting stories; and to be ambassadors of hope and progress wherever we find ourselves.

“Let us be reminded, we are not who they say we are; we are who we truly are. The world is already drawn to Nigeria, they watch our movies, admire our fashion, eat our food, dance to our music, and celebrate our creativity. These are powerful assets of nation branding and soft power that we must leverage.

“It is time to change the narrative. Enough of the bad news. Enough of saying “Nigeria happened to us.” From today, let Nigeria happen to us in positive ways.”

Speaking on the theme at the event in an address at the event, the House of Representatives member said despite daunting challenges, Nigeria has recorded tangible progress since independence in areas of education, stable democratic rule, improved revenue from non – oil export, digital economy among others.

‎The lawmaker, however, said that the nation still has a long way to go to catch up with countries like Singapore and Malaysia that were at par with Nigeria at some stage and identified leadership and followership challenges, policy inconsistency, poor population census data, lack of continuity of programme due to change in government as some of the factors stymieing the nation’s efforts at realising her true potentials 65 years after.

He said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done well to reposition the nation’s economy to the path of recovery and progress.

‎Isiaka, who revealed that he agreed 100 per cent with the government when it declared recently that “the economy has turned the corner,” said President Tinubu

should come back for the second term in 2027 so that the good things being championed by the administration could be completed.

‎He said that in the last two years inflation, interest rate, foreign reserve issues and instability in exchange rate were some of the things bedevilling the country but said as of today, they have all been taken care of through audacious policy reforms.

He also scored the present administration at the centre high in the areas of policy continuity, especially the project 2050 of Nigeria which it inherited from the immediate past administration.