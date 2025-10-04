Nine Nigeria-eligible Players Called up by England 

The English Football Association has announced the Young Lions rosters ahead of international matches later this month, with nine Nigeria-eligible players called up. Arsenal’s history-making midfielder Ethan Nwaneri and Chelsea forward Tyrique George have been chosen to represent European champions at U21 level, England.

The Young Lions will lock horns with Moldova at Stadionul Zimbru on October 10 and Andorra at Derby County’s Pride Park Stadium on October 13 in back-to-back European Championship qualifiers. Ipswich Town fullback Somto Boniface has been selected for England U20s squad for the first time ahead of a friendly against Switzerland at St. George’s Park next Friday.

Joining him in the squad picked by Ben Futcher are Rangers defender Jayden Meghoma, Crystal Palace’s Eyimofe Jemide and Aston Villa wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh. Three Nigeria-eligible players—Khari Ranson, Rio Ngumoha and Callum Olusesi—have been named in Will Antwi’s England U19 squad for upcoming matches against Belgium and Wales. As part of their preparations for next month’s Euro qualifiers, the Young Lions will face Belgium on Saturday, 11 October at the Marbella Football Centre, before facing Wales on Tuesday, 14 October at La Quinta Football Centre.