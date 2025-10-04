NFVCB, NCC to Partner Against Digital Piracy, Unlicensed Streaming 

Charles Ajunwa

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has opened talks with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to tackle the rising menace of digital piracy and the operation of unlicensed streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the NCC headquarters in Abuja, the Executive Director/CEO of NFVCB, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, commended the Commission for its regulatory achievements in Nigeria’s communications sector and stressed the urgent need for stronger collaboration between the two agencies.

In a statement by Director, Corporate Affairs, Ogbonna Onwumere, Husseini noted that while the NFVCB regulates films and video works through censorship, classification, and licensing, the rapid expansion of digital platforms has created new threats to Nigeria’s creative economy.

“One of the most disturbing trends today is the piracy of Nigerian films on encrypted platforms such as Telegram. This criminal activity robs our stakeholders of their earnings, discourages quality content creation, and undermines national security,” Husseini said.

The NFVCB boss also expressed concern that some telecommunication operators now operate streaming services without securing the required licenses for exhibition and distribution of films from the NFVCB.

He stressed that such practices expose Nigerians to unclassified and unregulated content with cultural and security risks.

To address these issues, Husseini urged the NCC to collaborate with the Nigerian Copyright Commission, and the NFVCB to combat piracy on encrypted platforms.

He also sought the assistance of the commission to request telecom operators to obtain NFVCB’S distribution and exhibition licenses before streaming films. The ED also urged the commission to set up a joint technical committee to harmonize regulatory oversight.

Responding on behalf of the NCC, the Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Barr. Rimini Makama, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman, welcomed the NFVCB delegation and assured them of NCC’s commitment to partnership. She revealed that both agencies would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fast-track interventions when infractions occur.

Makama further briefed the delegation about NCC’s existing framework on Child Online Protection and pledged to investigate reports of unlicensed streaming by Telecommunications companies and piracy on Telegram, describing the latter as “a form of cybercrime.”

Dr. Husseini emphasised that Nigeria’s film industry is both a cultural treasure and an economic driver. “Protecting it is in our collective national interest,” he said, adding that the NFVCB-NCC partnership would ensure a safer digital ecosystem and a fair marketplace for creative talents.