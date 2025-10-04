 Jonathan: I Thought Buhari Would End Boko Haram Since They Once Chose Him as Negotiator

*Reveals Chibok girls’ abduction permanent scar on his administration

*Shehu Garba faults former president, declares terrorist group never nominated Buhari as mediator

*Tells Jonathan to look for a better story to tell Nigerians in his bid to return as president in 2027

*Tinubu reiterates commitment to tackle insecurity

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah, Linus Aleke, Boluwatife Enome and Nancy Mbamalu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday expressed surprise that his successor, late former President Muhammadu Buhari, was unable to bring the Boko Haram insurgency to an end, recalling that at the height of the conflict, the extremist group once nominated the deceased to negotiate on their behalf, a development Jonathan said had raised hopes that he would be able to resolve the crisis quickly when he assumed office.

Jonathan also admitted that the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State in 2014 remains a permanent scar on his administration.

But in a swift reaction, former spokesperson to late Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, faulted the submission by Buhari’s predecessor that the deceased was nominated by Boko Haram insurgents to negotiate peace with his government.

Shehu, in a statement yesterday, described as false the position of ex-President Jonathan on his former principal, saying at no time did Boko Haram nominate Buhari as their mediator in their meeting with the federal government then

Jonathan, who made these remarks at the unveiling of the book, “Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum,” by former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (Rtd), in Abuja, a ceremony which turned out to be another command theater, seeking solution to the perennial insecurity that has engulfed the nation in the last 16 years.

At the event, Bola Tinubu restated that his administration would not rest until insecurity was defeated.

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno and others regretted that the Boko Haram menace seems to have defied all solutions of four administrations.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, called for a whole-of-society approach to tackling Boko Haram insurgency, warning that Boko Haram cannot be defeated by military might alone.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, weighing in on the security situation in the country urged Nigerians to live in peace, respect one another, and correct misconceptions about Islam and jihad, stressing that the term does not mean killing non-Muslims but striving to be the best in all endeavours.

Speaking further, Jonathan stressed that the late Buhari was the preferred choice of Boko Haram terrorists to negotiate with the government during his tenure as Nigeria’s President. He also noted that the issue of Boko Haram was far more complex than often presented.

He recalled that his administration established several committees to explore peaceful solutions to the Boko Haram insurgency.

“I felt it would have been easier for him, when he became President, to negotiate with them to surrender — but they persisted,” he said.

He continued: “During one of the committee sessions, Boko Haram nominated Buhari to lead their team in negotiations with the government. So I thought, if they had nominated him, then when he took over as President, it could have provided an easier path to engage them and get them to lay down their arms. But the insurgency persisted.”

Jonathan said Buhari’s inability to end the insurgency once in office demonstrated that the situation was more complicated than widely believed.

According to him, “If you conduct research and interview people, you’ll only get part of the story — not the full story of Boko Haram. I was there. Boko Haram started in 2009 when I was Vice President. I became President in 2010 and spent five years battling the insurgency until I left office. I thought that after I left, within a reasonable time, General Buhari would wipe them out. But even today, Boko Haram is still there. The issue is far more complex than it is often presented.”

Reflecting on his presidency, Jonathan said the 2014 abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls remains a permanent scar on his administration.

He expressed hope that, in the future, some leaders of the insurgent group might document their experiences — much like key figures from the Nigerian Civil War — to provide a clearer understanding of their motivations.

Jonathan explained, “One of the major scars on my government — and it will remain with me, as Bishop Kukah said, no plastic or cosmetic surgeon can remove it — is the issue of the Chibok girls. It is a scar I will die with. But perhaps, later, more details may emerge — and that too relates to Boko Haram. What did they really want? Our chairman once raised the issue when he interviewed some of them, and they offered certain perspectives. I pray that one day, some of the Boko Haram leaders may become literate enough to document what they have done, so people can truly understand their objectives. It’s similar to how participants in the Nigerian Civil War later wrote about their roles.”

He stressed the need for a different, less conventional approach to tackling the insurgency.

“It’s not a matter of a single story. As a nation, we must approach the Boko Haram problem differently. I believe one day we’ll overcome it. I want to thank General Irabor for documenting these events — I always appreciate those who write clearly about national issues.

“That way, when we write our own accounts, we can draw from such documentation. I also believe that all military officers involved in the Boko Haram crisis should share what the group truly stood for,” he said.

Jonathan also emphasised that the insurgency could not be solely attributed to poverty or hunger, pointing out that his administration had tried various strategies that failed to yield results.

He said, “If it were only about hunger — because we tried different approaches — I don’t want to sound like I’m defending my administration. History will judge that when we document our own accounts. But I believe we did our best. We set up committees and explored multiple options during the five years I was in office. I believe the late President Buhari also did his best. Now, with the Defence Minister here and the service chiefs represented, I believe the government must adopt a slightly different approach. God willing, we will be able to resolve this crisis.”

Jonathan urged the current administration to consider adopting a carrot-and-stick approach to tackle the insurgency that has lasted for over a decade.

He added, “The issue of the carrot and the stick may need to be adopted. Yes, there may be unmet needs, but if you look at the weapons they use—and assess their value—you will realise that these are not hungry people.

“Soldiers who sometimes recover these weapons can see for themselves: the insurgents often have more ammunition than our troops. So, where are these sophisticated weapons coming from? You begin to see that external hands are also involved—especially during my time as President.”

Tinubu Restates Commitment to Ending Insecurity

For his part, President Tinubu, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the book launch, told the gathering that, “we will not rest until we defeat insecurity”.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the president however stressed that it would require a collective effort to root out insecurity from the country.

He commended Irabor for the quality of the book, which he said is not only historical but serves as a guide in tackling the issue of insecurity both in the present and future.

Shehu Garba Faults Jonathan

However, Garba Shehu, in a detailed response to Jonathan, stated: “We are compelled to make a response to a terrible statement made on the late president Muhammadu Buhari by his predecessor in office, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, to the effect that Boko Haram had nominated him to represent them in a dialogue with government.

“If this is a campaign statement towards his bid for the presidency in 2027, we want to say to him that “Mr. Jonathan, you are making a false start.”

“Muhammed Yusuf or Abubakar Shekau, the deceased leaders of the Boko Haram terrorist group, never nominated Muhammadu Buhari for any such role. In fact, Shekau routinely denounced and threatened Buhari, and their ideologies were in direct opposition.

“In 2014, Muhammadu Buhari escaped a bomb attack on his life by Boko Haram in Kaduna, in which his personal staff suffered various degrees of injury.

“Buhari’s campaigns focused on fighting Boko Haram and restoring security to Nigeria whenever he became president, putting him in direct opposition to the terrorist group’s leader.

“Contrary to the news making the rounds in those years that the radical Islamist extremist –Boko Haram had nominated General Muhammadu Buhari as the mediator between them and the Federal Government of Nigeria in the proposed peace talk, the retired Military General denied knowledge of his nomination.

“In a statement issued by the then National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Engr Buba Galadima, Buhari, the national leader of the CPC said he not aware of the appointment: “As at 10pm yesterday (Thursday) when I spoke with him, he said he has not even heard about it,” Galadima said.

“Continuing, the party secretary told reporters the “he (Buhari) said the whole thing to him, is just speculation. And since nobody has contacted him as a person for him to even know who is behind what, and what the motives of the whole exercise are, he would not speak to the press.” He revealed that Buhari, the 2011 presidential candidate of the CPC, further told him that as an elder statesman and a patriotic Nigerian, he will continue to pray until peace and tranquillity return to Nigeria.

“What led to the misleading information was that a faction of the terrorist group, possibly sponsored by Buhari’s opponents, staged a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno State, through a certain Abu Mohammed Ibn Abdulaziz, who claimed to be the Boko Haram commander in charge of Southern and Northern Borno, saying that the sect would prefer the former military leader, General Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Yobe State governor and the then Senator, now late Bukar Abba Ibrahim, first Nigerian Minister of Petroleum, Shettima Ali Monguno, also late, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Insecurity in the North-East, Ambassador Gaji Gatimari, and other prominent members of the Borno Emirate to mediate between them and the federal government.

“Abdulaziz was roundly condemned by the leaders of Boko Haram who claimed that he had “no mandate of their leader, Imam Abubakar Shekau.”

“Speaking on to the issue , the then CPC national publicity secretary, Mr. Rotimi Fashekun, now late, lambasted President Goodluck Jonathan and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for latching on Buhari’s alleged nomination for political reasons.

“Fashekun described Buhari’s purported nomination as “the latest gambit in the desire of this organically corrupt PDP-led Federal Government in diverting the attention of the unsuspecting Nigerian public from the on-going massive looting of their common patrimony.”

“Fashekun also said: “Without any scintilla of equivocation, General Muhammadu Buhari has never been directly or remotely connected with any insurrection or insurgency against the Nigerian nation and her people. He remains the quintessential patriot that continues to magnetise the very best across the ethno-religious boundaries within the Nigerian nation-space.” The party chieftain accused the PDP of being responsible for the growing insecurity in the country, insisting:

“As we have stated in an earlier communication, the (PDP), as a corporate entity, is the harbinger of the insecurity travails of the Nigerian people for the sole reason of ensuring perpetuity in governance.” Fashekun listed the three categories of Boko Haram and alleged that the PDP-led government is sponsoring one of them. “From recollection of events of the last two years, there are three variants of the Boko Haram: the original Boko Haram that is at daggers drawn with the Nigerian authority for the extra-judicial killing of their leader; the criminal Boko Haram that is involved in all criminality for economic reasons and of course, the most lethal of all, the Political Boko Haram, which this PDP-led Federal Government represents.

“The President, Dr, Good-luck Jonathan, had once alerted the nation of the ubiquitous presence of Boko Haram in his government, a fact aptly amplified by his erstwhile National Security Adviser, General Andrew Azazi.” He further drew instances from the revelations made by State Security Service. “Undoubtedly, the latest revelations by the State Security Services (SSS) on the complicity of the top echelon of the PDP leadership in Boko Haram activities aptly bear testimony of the noxious subterfuge to extirpate the essence of our nationhood.”

“To win in 2027, Dr. Jonathan should look for a better story to tell Nigerians.”

CDS: To Defeat Boko Haram, Nigeria Needs Whole-of-society Approach

Speaking at the launch, Musa praised Irabor’s service and described the occasion as “significant,” coinciding with the retired general’s 60th birthday.

The CDS stressed that defeating Boko Haram required unity and deliberate national effort beyond the military.

“Boko Haram can be defeated. It is a whole-of-society approach to the solution, it is not a one-off thing. It must be deliberate. As long as we don’t love and look at ourselves as our brothers’ keepers, this cannot end. We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters and it is not magic. It must be deliberate,” he declared.

He paid tribute to his predecessor’s service and legacy. “I stand here today not only as his successor but also as one who has benefited immensely from his towering example, steady mentorship, and inspiring leadership. His footprint across our nation’s military history remains indelible, particularly in the fight against insurgency and terrorism.”

The CDS described Irabor as a “soldier’s soldier” whose courage, discipline, intellect and integrity left a lasting mark on Nigeria’s armed forces, especially in the fight against terrorism. He said, “General Lucky Irabor, our immediate past chief of defence staff, today is significant as it also marks the celebration of his 60th birthday, a milestone that not only reflects the grace of God but a lifetime of service, sacrifice and enduring patriotism. He is a soldier’s soldier, who resonates with courage, discipline, intellect and integrity.”

Musa also outlined broader security reforms, calling for stronger institutions and community participation.

“We also need to strengthen our institutions such as the judiciary to speed up bringing culprits to the book. Furthermore, the capacity of all security agents must be enhanced to ensure they play their roles professionally and diligently. The family institution is also critical, national security starts with the family as it is the unit of every society,” he explained.

He concluded by urging Nigeria to address the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty, lack of education, and unemployment. “Community engagement with the local community to build trust and help gather necessary intelligence is very necessary. Everyone has a role to play. Regional cooperation and collaboration. Lastly, we must address the root causes such as poverty, lack of education, and unemployment, and ensure citizens have a voice,” he added.

Obasanjo: After 15 Years, Boko Haram Becoming Part of Our Life

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo regretted that the Boko Haram insurgency was gradually becoming part of the daily lives and entrenched in Nigeria, warning that the country must ask itself hard questions about how it has handled the crisis over the past 15 years.

“In short, they were looking for a better life. And any other thing attached to that is a better life for them. Have we understood that? If we have, have we taken the steps that we should take?

“If we have, why we, are after 15 years, Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our life. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do? How much do we know — even from the other side, and from this side?

“Have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough? I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country,” he said.

The former President explained that his decision to write the foreword to the book was motivated by his anxiety about the insurgency and its long-term consequences for Nigeria.

Sultan of Sokoto Calls for Peaceful Co-existence

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, used the occasion to urge Nigerians to live in peace, respect one another, and correct misconceptions about Islam and jihad, stressing that the term does not mean killing non-Muslims but striving to be the best in all endeavours.

Speaking at the launch of the book the Sultan said: “I am very happy to be represented by the Minister of Defence, the chief celebrant whom we are all here for, and his very strong wife, the best part of him. The attendance here really shows how serious we are in overcoming the insecurity problem in this country by honouring this important book launch. I have seen so many service chiefs retired and serving, and so many others I know, all honouring the invitation. General Irabor, you are very lucky to bring this kind of crowd together.”

He explained that the presence of the military and dignitaries underscored the significance of the book and its contribution to the ongoing national discourse on peace and security.

Turning to the subject of extremism and the misuse of religion, the Sultan said there was a need to correct wrong narratives.

He stressed that extremist groups often misrepresent their ideology.

“I know they never claimed that ‘Boko is haram’. If you listen to some of their audios, which I had the privilege of hearing, they never said Western education is forbidden. Many of them went to school themselves. What they are saying is that those who have gone to school and are educated are leading bad governments. What they are really protesting is bad governance.”

The Sultan also cautioned against misconceptions about “Islamism,” noting that it is about good governance rather than seizing power.

“Islamism is not about seizing power. It is about governance. It is about what a Muslim leader should do and what he should not do. We must learn to respect one another, live with one another, and help one another. We must be our brothers’ keepers. When we understand each other, we are better equipped to live peacefully in this country,” he said.

For former NSA, Monguno, the book was very apt and should be placed in the book shelves of all institutions.

According to Monguno Nigeria has had only four years of peace and progress between 1975-1979, when the then government made conscious efforts at re-engineering the country through agriculture and other developmental projects.

He suggested that for Nigeria to regain her pride of place among the comity of nations, there was need to interrogate certain issues underpinning the foundation of the country.

The book reviewer, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Kukah, however, pointed out that Nigeria was not working today simply because of the 1966 military coup.

“Nigeria has refused to return to the crime scene, and when they do, they are always hesitant”, Kukah pointed out while commending Irabor for the courage in writing the book, because it dealt with issues of security, national reconciliation, political orientation, patriotism, judicial reforms, social reforms and good governance,” he added.

Kukah added that Nigeria could be at peace with one another through good governance.

The cleric faulted politicians, especially in the north, who use religion as a tool for politics.

“Nigeria is in a democracy, and there is a way that good Muslims can participate in democracy and good Christians can participate in democracy, but the idea that we want to use religion to enforce power is what Islamism is. It has become destructive to the religion itself”, he said.

The author of the book, General Irabor, stated that the book was aimed at focusing attention on credible solutions to the nation’s challenges.

“In writing it, I sought to investigate the phenomenon, to examine its roots and complexities, and to contribute my own way to find a lasting solution to this international crisis,” he added.

Irabor also urged Nigerians to recommit to building a nation anchored on justice, equity, and peace.

“For me, this book is not just a narrative. It is a call for sustainability and optimism. In the words of Nelson Mandela, I do not lose, I either win or I learn. Therefore, our national expression should be seen as wins and lessons”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, has said one of the most critical shortcomings in Nigeria’s approach to violent extremism was the over-reliance on militarised responses, often at the expense of addressing the deeper structural drivers of radicalisation and conflict.

He also expressed concern that, despite being the first line of defence and the most credible source of early warning systems, communities are often treated as passive recipients of security interventions rather than active partners in peacebuilding.

This disconnect, Ochogwu said, undermines the effectiveness, legitimacy, and sustainability of national and regional counter-extremism strategies.

Ochogwu, faulted this approach at the maiden National Summit on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), organised by the Knowledge, Innovation and Resource Hub (KIRH), Development and Management Team of the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network, in Abuja.

Presenting the lead paper titled “Violent Extremism as a Pan-Nigeria Threat: The Urgency of a Pan-Nigerian Approach”, Dr Ochogwu stressed that one of the most persistent challenges undermining the effectiveness of Nigeria’s response to violent extremism is the lack of strategic coordination among federal, state, and local actors.

According to him: “While each level of government plays a critical role in security and peacebuilding, their efforts are often disconnected, duplicative, or misaligned — resulting in fragmented interventions and missed opportunities for synergy.

Nigeria has witnessed a growth in the number of both statutory and non-statutory security agencies across all levels of government. Regarding statutory security agencies, overlapping responsibilities among various bodies often lead to role conflict at best, and inter-agency rivalry or clashes at worst (Ogide, 2024).

At the federal level, for instance, agencies such as the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) develop national frameworks for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), while the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) conducts research, produces policy briefs, and develops national peace policies — all geared towards PCVE. However, these policies frequently lack clear implementation pathways at the sub-national level, leaving states and local governments without adequate guidance or resources to operationalise them.

One of the most critical shortcomings in Nigeria’s approach to violent extremism is the over-reliance on militarised responses, often at the expense of addressing the deeper structural drivers of radicalisation and conflict.”

He stated that while military operations — such as Operation Delta Safe in the Niger Delta, Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, Operation Fasan Yamma and Thunder Strike in the North-West, Operation Udoka in the South-East, Operation Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven in the North-Central, and Operation Awatse in the South-West — have played a vital role in degrading the operational capacity of extremist groups, their dominance in national security strategy has led to a reactive, short-term focus.

This approach, he added, fails to prevent the emergence or resurgence of violent ideologies and does not adequately address the underlying grievances that fuel extremism — such as poverty and youth unemployment, political exclusion and marginalisation, weak governance and lack of public trust, human rights abuses and impunity, as well as ethno-religious tensions and identity-based discrimination.