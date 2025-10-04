JMG Renews Commitment to Economic Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous electro-mechanical solutions provider, JMG Limited has reaffirmed commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through expanded investments in power infrastructure and sustainable energy. The firm reiterated this on the occasion of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration under the theme: “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands-on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

Speaking, Group General Manager of the firm, Rabi Jammal highlighted the importance of unity, resilience, and innovation in shaping Nigeria’s future, adding that same principles have sustained the organisation for more than two decades.

“This anniversary is not just a commemoration of our past triumphs; it is a call to action for every Nigerian. Like our founding nationalists, we must recommit ourselves to values of service, innovation, and shared progress.

“At JMG, we remain steadfast in delivering the power and solutions that fuel growth, enabling Nigerians to dream bigger and achieve more”, he said.

Jammal further said the goal of the company was to ensure reliable and cost-effective energy solutions that enable businesses and households to thrive, while contributing to national development.

He stated that the firm’s ongoing investments reflect its long-term pledge to position energy as a key driver of productivity and development in Nigeria.

“Since 2018, we have rolled out solar and hybrid systems, including Lithion and Livfast inverters and batteries, while in 2024, we introduced LONGi solar panels, Deye lithium batteries, and Must solar inverters to broaden consumer options.

“Our goal is to deliver power solutions that fuel growth and support the country’s long-term economic prospects,” Jammal said.