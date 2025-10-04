Iheanyi Anyahara Appointed PAFA Chair

Sunday Ehigiator

The Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) has announced the appointment of Nigerian accounting professional, Dr. Iheanyi Odinakachi Anyahara, as Chair of the Forum for Advancing Sustainability and Integrated Reporting in Africa.

The appointment, approved by the PAFA Board at its meeting on September 11, 2025, was formally conveyed to Anyahara, in a letter dated September 25, 2025, signed by PAFA Chief Executive Officer, Alta Prinsloo.

Anyahara’s career-long contributions to accounting standards, sustainability practices, and financial reporting both in Nigeria and on the international stage were cited as key reasons for his selection to lead the continental forum.

According to PAFA, the role takes immediate effect and is structured as a volunteer position, underscoring the importance of professional service and commitment to advancing the public interest.

“We sincerely thank you for recognising the importance of volunteerism in the profession and for your willingness to contribute your time and expertise to PAFA’s mission,” Prinsloo wrote in the appointment letter.

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, PAFA is a leading continental body representing professional accountants across Africa, and the new forum under Dr. Anyahara’s leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting sustainability, accountability, and integrated reporting practices throughout the continent.

Anyahara, a first-class honours’ graduate from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, retired from the Financial Reporting Council as Coordinating Director, Directorates of Accounting Standards (Public Sectors) and Sustainability Reporting Unit last year.

He is presently the Chief Executive Officer, Regulatory Compliance Readiness Advisors Limited.