High-level Stakeholders to Explore Inclusive Growth, Investment Opportunities As Nigeria Hosts Africa Agriculture Dialogue

Bennett Oghifo

For the first time in its history, the prestigious Africa Agriculture Dialogue (AAD) will be held on African soil, with Nigeria announced as the host nation.

The AAD Governing Board confirmed that the high-level dialogue will take place at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja from October 7-8, 2025, under the theme, ‘Unlocking Finance for Agricultural Transformation in Africa’.

This landmark event marks a significant shift, bringing the dialogue’s focus on unlocking finance for agricultural transformation directly to the continent.

Since its inception, the Africa Agriculture Dialogue has been a vital platform for shaping policy, advancing Africa’s agricultural transformation by developing actionable ideas, strengthening collaboration among stakeholders, and driving collective accountability.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari said, “Nigeria is delighted to be hosting the first-ever 2025 edition of the Dialogue in Abuja, a platform dedicated to unlocking finance for agricultural transformation across Africa. This inaugural gathering underscores our commitment to advancing Africa-led solutions and ensuring African perspectives take centre stage in shaping the global food and agriculture agenda. We are confident that the outcomes from Abuja will not only chart pathways for sustainable growth but also reinforce Africa’s position as a compelling destination for agricultural and agro allied investments.”

At a virtual press conference yesterday, Idris Ajimobi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development, and Richard-Mark Mbaram, Special Adviser to the Minister of Livestock Development, told journalists “The AAD 2025 will highlight Nigeria’s leadership in agricultural and livestock transformation. This initiative demonstrates how agriculture can serve as a foundation for inclusive growth in Africa.

“The AAD 2025 dialogue aims to achieve the following strategic objectives: Amplify African voices in shaping global agricultural discourse; Develop a forward-looking continental investment narrative that aligns with national strategies and regional ambitions; Strengthen partnerships and mobilise resources for agricultural transformation; and Set the stage for Africa’s presence at global platforms later in the year.”

They said the AAD 2025 will bring together high-level stakeholders to explore inclusive growth, innovation, and investment opportunities across Africa’s agricultural sector.

The dialogue, they said, will convene a diverse group of influential stakeholders, including senior government officials, business leaders in agri-food value chains, representatives of development and financial institutions, global philanthropies, farmers and entrepreneurs, innovators, as well as students and experts in natural resource management and investment.

The Africa Agriculture Dialogue is a leading continental platform dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and investment in Africa’s agricultural transformation. It convenes government leaders, private sector actors, financial institutions, development partners, and civil society to advance shared strategies for food systems resilience and sustainability.

According to Ajomobi, “Lack of financing is a challenge that is experienced throughout the sector, so I feel this discussion and dialogue session is a fantastic opportunity for us to discuss our challenges and see what opportunities are available.”

Richard-Mark Mbaram said, “The Africa Agriculture Dialogue 2025 is an event that takes place prior to the World Food Prize every year, and basically sets out to capture narratives and conversational issues that relate to Africa and project them on the world stage.”

The World Food Prize, he said, is the Nobel of Agriculture. “It is a gathering of all stakeholders in the agricultural sector worldwide.”