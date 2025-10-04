Gov Mohammed Hosts Stakeholders Ahead of Bauchi Investment Summit

. Restates plan to position State as Hub for Businesses

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to positioning the state as a hub for business, economic and investment, placing it on the world’s global economic growth map.

The governor the position of the government ahead of the forthcoming Bauchi State Economic and Investment Summit, tagged as the Bauchi Roadshow themed ‘Unlocking Investment Potentials in the Pearl of Tourism.’

Mohammed who was speaking during a community engagement and interactive session held at the New Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi on Thursday, reiterated his administration’s determination to unbundle the investment potentials of the state.

He emphasised that the summit is designed to showcase Bauchi’s economic potential, define the role of the private sector in driving growth, and integrate the state’s economy into national and global markets.

Mohammed stressed that economic growth must go beyond statistics, noting that development should translate into real improvements in the lives of the people.

He highlighted Bauchi’s unique advantages, including its population of over 10 million, with between 60 to 70 per cent being young people, as well as vast natural resources.

The governor further explained that harnessing and processing these resources locally would expand the value chain, create jobs, and stimulate sustainable growth.

He underscored the importance of forging partnerships with both local and foreign investors built on fairness, respect, and mutual benefit.

While investors bring in capital and innovation, he said, Bauchi offers unmatched opportunities and abundant resources.

The governor further pointed to reforms already undertaken by his administration to make doing business easier in the state.

These include streamlining land registration, strengthening security, ensuring transparency in governance, and intensifying the fight against corruption.

He assured stakeholders that the state government is committed to establishing robust legal frameworks to safeguard investments and protect investor confidence.

He also noted that strides made in the past six years in infrastructure development, governance reforms, and social stability have laid the groundwork for Bauchi’s economic transformation.

In his remarks earlier, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aminu Hammayo, told the gathering that the Community Engagement and interactive session marked the last exercise ahead of the forthcoming Economic and Investment Summit so as to keep of the State abreast of the significance of the event.

He commended the Governor Mohammed for unbundling the critical sectors of the State’s economic drive assuring that all is set to host the summit.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Y Sulaiman, said that all of the 31 Members of the Assembly are very much supportive to the Investment summit and all other developmental strides for sustainable growth and development.

State ALGON Chairperson and Executive Chairperson of Bauchi LGC, Hon. Mahmood Babamaji Abubakar on behalf of the 20 LGC Chairpersons, presented a goodwill message assuring that they are in support of the summit and will participate effectively for its success.

Also, Religious Leaders, Emir of Bauchi who is the Chairman, State Council of Emirs, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu commended the initiative assuring that the traditional institution is solidly behind the government for the success of the event.

Dr. Saleh Toro who spoke on behalf of the organised business sector among others, presented goodwill messages commending Governor Mohammed for the initiative.

The interactive session brought together a cross-section of business leaders, financiers, political stakeholders, traditional rulers, and civil society representatives.

Local investors and entrepreneurs used the forum to raise concerns on issues such as safety, investment assurances, and the uniqueness of the Bauchi Economic and Investment Summit compared to similar platforms across the country.

The event also featured goodwill messages from dignitaries, including the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Salis Gamawa, the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, and the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu.

They all pledged their support for the government’s vision of making Bauchi a prime destination for investors.