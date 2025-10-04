Folabi Nuel: Creative Force Behind Music  of  YouTube’s Hit Series ‘The Wives’

Tosin Clegg

The YouTube original series ‘The Wives,’ directed by award-winning filmmaker Orire Nwani, has quickly become a viral success.

In just a matter of weeks, the series has surpassed one million views, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide.

A key element driving the show’s impact is its music, supervised, written, and produced by acclaimed artist and music director, Folabi Nuel. Known for his innovative sound and artistic versatility, Nuel’s work brings a unique depth to the series, complementing the storytelling and heightening the emotional experience for viewers.

From original compositions to precise musical supervision, his contributions have become an integral part of the series’ identity. Nuel’s ability to fuse music with narrative underscores his reputation as one of the most exciting and influential creatives in today’s entertainment landscape.As ‘The Wives’ continues its upward trajectory, Folabi Nuel’s role highlights the indispensable power of music in shaping unforgettable stories. His contribution goes beyond melodies, weaving soundscapes that elevate the emotional depth of each scene, draw the audience closer to the characters, and create moments that linger long after the curtain falls.

By blending creativity with intention, he demonstrates how music can transform a production into an experience, making The Wives not just a performance but a lasting memory for its audience.