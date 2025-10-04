Charles Orie Commends Tinubu, Says President’s Visit to Imo Affirmation State is Safe

Charles Ajunwa

Former Managing Director/CEO of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Charles Orie, has commended President Bola Tinubu for visiting Imo State, saying that the President’s visit is affirmation that Imo is safe.

In a statement he personally signed, Orie said “It gives me immense joy and honour to warmly welcome you to our dear state, Imo. Your visit at this time is yet another affirmation to the world that Imo is safe, open for business, and fully aligned with the renewed progress and vision of your administration.

“I also wish to specially salute our Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his remarkable achievements over the past six years. His unwavering commitment to the people and his steadfast pursuit of development have truly repositioned Imo State for growth and stability.”

The philanthropist further said that, “Governor Uzodimma has laid out strategic plans and consistently implemented policies to ensure that Ndi Imo enjoy the dividends of democracy. I am proud to acknowledge that he has remained faithful to those plans and has delivered with distinction.

“Our great party, the APC, has continued to reposition Nigeria’s economy under your leadership, and we are already witnessing growth across various sectors of national life.

“Your administration has set the tone for renewed hope through bold reforms in energy and petroleum, infrastructural expansion, investment in agriculture, and deliberate policies stimulating industrialisation. We are equally witnessing remarkable strides in the digital economy, job creation for our youth, and empowerment initiatives that continue to strengthen small and medium-scale enterprises nationwide.

“These gains, though accompanied by understandable challenges, are laying a strong foundation for sustainable growth, prosperity, and a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“As you embark on this important visit, I pray for its success and for God’s guidance upon all your engagements here in Imo State. May your journey back home be safe, and may your leadership continue to bring unity, peace, and prosperity to our nation.”