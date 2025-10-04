Bauchi Committee Recommends 13 New Emirates, 2 Chiefdoms, 111 Districts

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Committee on the Creation of Additional Emirates, Chiefdoms, and Districts has officially submitted its long-awaited report to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, recommending a sweeping restructuring that includes the creation of 13 new Emirates, two Chiefdoms, and 111 Districts across the state.

The report was presented at the Government House, Bauchi yesterday, by the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, who highlighted the comprehensive and inclusive nature of the assignment.

The chairman disclosed that the committee, inaugurated on July 4, 2025, received a total of 196 memoranda from various communities seeking recognition and administrative restructuring.

According to him, “Out of the submissions 17 requested new Emirates, 166 sought the creation of new Districts, while the remainder advocated for the establishment of Chiefdoms.

“After a thorough review of the historical, cultural, and administrative merits of each case, the committee settled on recommending the formation of 13 Emirates, 2 Chiefdoms, and 111 Districts.”

He emphasised that “Our recommendations were guided by principles of fairness, inclusiveness, and justice. We took into account the need to foster peaceful coexistence and enhance administrative reach to all corners of the state.”

Governor Mohammed while receiving the report, commended the committee’s diligence, describing the exercise as transparent and painstaking.

He also praised the team’s methodology and noted that the process demonstrated “strong community ownership and participation.”

According to the governor, the move aligns with his administration’s broader vision to “unbundle Bauchi” and ensure more effective governance at the grassroots level.

“This is a crucial step toward eliminating ungoverned spaces and empowering communities with a greater sense of belonging and self-actualisation,” Governor Mohammed said. “Strengthening traditional institutions and local administration is essential for sustainable development.”

Acknowledging that the process might be met with resistance or discomfort from certain quarters, particularly among existing traditional rulers, the governor urged patience and understanding. He emphasised that the government’s implementation of the recommendations would be balanced and respectful of existing institutions.

“Similar reforms have occurred in other parts of Nigeria and even beyond Africa. Our goal is to balance the aspirations of emerging communities with the dignity of our traditional heritage,” he added.

The committee was established with a clear mandate to consider a range of factors including historical significance, cultural identity, and administrative feasibility before arriving at any recommendation. The ultimate objective, according to the governor, is to build a more inclusive, equitable, and peaceful Bauchi State.

The report’s submission marks a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to reform and revitalise its traditional governance architecture.