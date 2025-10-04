Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as Epitome of Lifelong Learning

By earning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Leadership and Security Studies from the Institute of Governance and Development Studies, College of Post Graduate Studies, Federal University Lokoja, the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has shown that true leadership is inseparable from lifelong learning, writes Prosper Taiwo

In a nation where public service often consumes every waking hour, leaving little room for personal development, the Comptroller-General (CG), Nigeria Customs Service, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has demonstrated that the human capacity for excellence is only limited by discipline and vision.

At a time when many assumed that his responsibilities as head of one of Nigeria’s most complex government agencies would leave no space for academic pursuits, Adeniyi did the extraordinary by earning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Leadership and Security Studies from the Institute of Governance and Development Studies, College of Post Graduate Studies, Federal University Lokoja.

This feat is not just a personal triumph. It is a rebuke to the culture of excuses, a symbol of perseverance, and a lesson in the transformative power of education in leadership.

Adeniyi, who is preparing for his convocation in the coming weeks, began his doctorate programme in 2022. At the time, it was largely seen as one of his many commitments, pursued alongside the enormous demands of public service. Balancing leadership responsibilities with the rigours of doctoral research was no easy feat, and few believed he could sustain the journey.

According to his close associates, it was not until 2023 that he truly committed himself to the programme, carving out time in his packed schedule to focus on research, writing, and academic engagement. By 2024, his determination became even more evident, as he reportedly immersed himself fully in the work, often spending late nights and early mornings poring over materials and refining his thesis. This shift in focus demonstrated a remarkable sense of discipline and resilience, qualities that defined both his academic and professional pursuits.

Now, as he prepares to don the doctoral gown, Adeniyi’s story stands as a testimony to perseverance and the pursuit of knowledge against the odds. His journey underscores the idea that success in academia, much like in leadership, requires not just intellect but also commitment, consistency, and a willingness to push through challenges. For many, his achievement is both an inspiration and a reminder that lifelong learning is a powerful tool for personal and professional growth.

Born on January 19th, 1966, CG Adeniyi hails from Modakeke, Ife East LGA of Osun State. He is a 1987 graduate of the University of Ife, Ile-Ife, Nigeria (Now Obafemi Awolowo University), where he bagged a Bachelor of Science in International Relations.

He also obtained a Master of Communication Science from USI, Lugano, Switzerland, in 2013. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Customs Service as a Cadet officer in 1990. After his training, he was posted to TinCan Island Port, Apapa Lagos, as an Assistant Superintendent from March 1991 to May 1996.

In June 1996, he was redeployed from Tincan Island Port, Apapa Lagos, to the then Economic Relations Research and Planning Department Customs Headquarters, Abuja, where he worked until February 2001.

In March 2001, he was appointed Customs Public Relations Officer, a post he held until December 2016, when he was deployed to Apapa Port Area Command, Lagos, from December 2016 – March 2017.

He served as the Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, from March 2017 – July 2019. From August 2019 to February 2020, he served as a Customs Area Controller at Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command, Lagos. He was the Commandant, Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, Abuja, from February 2020 until his appointment as the Acting Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Strategic Research and Policy on 12 January 2023 and later confirmed by the Nigeria Customs Service Board during its 57th regular meeting on 4th May 2023.

He was subsequently appointed as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu on June 19th, 2023, and was confirmed as substantive 31st Comptroller General of Customs on October 19, 2023.

Adeniyi attended both National and international courses such as Strategic Leadership and Management Development at the World Customs Organisation, in Brussels in September 2016; Mastering Trade Policy at Harvard University, in August 2015; Strategic and Crisis Communication at the University of California (UCLA), August 2012; Transformation Initiatives Leadership Training in Toronto, Canada, May 2012, and Strategic Communication Columbia University in New York, August 2009.

He is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and a former Vice-President of the Governing Board and Fellow of the Institute; member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Fellow, Nigerian Institute for International Affairs among several others.

In June this year, the Customs boss was elected chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council. Adeniyi’s appointment marked a milestone for Nigeria, as he became the first Nigerian to head the 73-year-old organisation with 186 member countries.

“I am deeply grateful for my election as Chairperson of the Council. I want to acknowledge the exceptional work of my predecessor, whose guidance and stability provided strong leadership for the Council,”Adeniyi had said on his WCO appointment.

“Specifically, I hope to build on the progress made so far in the development of the Strategic Plan for 2025-2028 and I look forward to working with the Secretariat and the Vice-Chairs towards its diligent implementation and WCO modernisation,” he had added.

As chairperson, Adeniyi provides strategic leadership to the WCO Policy Commission, steering the global customs agenda and facilitating high-level discussions on trade facilitation, revenue optimisation, security, cross-border cooperation, and digital transformation.

President Tinubu has consistently praised Adeniyi, acknowledging that revenue collection has increased under his leadership. Tinubu said the Customs under Adeniyi has consistently surpassed budgetary targets, improved relations with various stakeholders, modernised operations and digitalised processes for effectiveness

The President recently approved a one-year extension for the Comptroller-General. His tenure was originally due to expire on August 31, 2025.

The tenure extension would enable Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete strategic initiatives under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Adeniyi has since his appointment in 2023, led several transformational initiatives aimed at repositioning the Service for greater efficiency, transparency, and alignment with global trade standards.

Among the critical projects highlighted are: the continued modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service, the full rollout of the National Single Window Project, and the effective implementation of Nigeria’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

Adeniyi has spearheaded a wave of institutional transformation, blending professionalism with innovation to modernise Customs operations and reposition the agency as a critical enabler of economic growth.

The Customs plays a vital role in the country’s economic framework, serving as a gatekeeper for revenue collection and national security at the borders.

With the AfCFTA now entering critical stages of execution, the administration’s decision signals a continued emphasis on trade integration, digital systems enhancement, and cross-border efficiency.

Under Adeniyi’s watch, the NCS has witnessed significant improvements in trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security. His emphasis on digitisation, transparency, and compliance has helped close loopholes, enhance efficiency, and boost stakeholder confidence in the agency’s processes.

The Customs CG who is working on initiatives to further ensure modernise Customs operations, has also pledged his commitment to ensuring that the recently launched B’Odogwu system is transformed into a first-class trade facilitation platform for the country.

Adeniyi said with all the clarity of the system, they are now resolute to transform the platform into a world class trade facilitation platform for trade modernisation.

According to him, “Technology is not cheap. As we migrate from one system to the other, we make a lot of investments in technology rollouts. We are going to be talking about scanners, system upgrades, and all of that. And our plan is to make B’Odogwu a reference point in trade facilitation.

“Now that the chairmanship of the WCO is with us, we also want to show the world that we can take in our trade, manage it by a system that is indigenously developed. So at the end, in the next three years, it is going to be Oduku to the world, and Nigerians will see that we have a system that can work. However, technology everywhere is capital intensive.”

B’Odogwu is a locally developed digital trade facilitation and integration system introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Comptroller General has also, within a short period of time, through the instrumentality of synergy, substantially cleared several of the illegal checkpoints on the Lagos-Abidjan trade corridor, which had before now, constituted a serious hindrance to the free flow of legitimate trade.

The Customs management is currently optimising implementation of the Nigeria Customs Service Trade Modernisation Project TMP, which is aimed at further promoting trade facilitation. When fully operational, the project would enhance a unified Customs management system, trade portal, and cargo release system.

What also stands out in Adeniyi’s tenure is his people-centred leadership style. His open-door policy and hands-on engagement with personnel and external stakeholders alike have created a more responsive, performance-driven culture across Customs commands.

At the heart of his reforms is a belief that the Service must not only generate revenue but also contribute meaningfully to national development by easing the cost of doing business and protecting local industries from illicit trade.

Adeniyi, recently declared that the service recorded unprecedented seizures that have made the country safer for Nigerians.

He said, “Nothing gladdens me more than the fact that the whole world is taking notes of the advances that we are making, the impact that trade facilitation initiative is making in the system. This is the position that we now have to defend in the years ahead.

“We must reposition ourselves to be seen as the government agency that is constant, that is respected, and that is responsible.”

Indeed, that Adeniyi carved out time for rigorous academic pursuit that requires sleepless nights, meticulous research, critical thinking, and unyielding commitment is nothing short of extraordinary. Beyond personal glory, this story holds deeper implications for governance in Nigeria.Nigeria is in dire need of leaders who read, think, research, and learn. Adeniyi has shown us the way. The rest of us—citizens and leaders alike—must now follow