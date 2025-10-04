At Ibom Ignite 2025, Gov Eno Charges Youths to Tap into Emerging Business Opportunities

.Identifies prudence as key to success

Charles Ajunwa

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has called on youths in the state to leverage on the several business opportunities presented by his administration to boost their entrepreneurial dreams.

Governor Eno gave the charge yesterday in his address during the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of Ibom Ignite Conference themed ‘Ignite to Accelerate’, held at Ibom – LED Centre, IBB, Avenue, Uyo.

The governor, who is the visioner of the conference, recounted how the programme initiated in 2017, as a church vision, has inspired several youths to the path of self-development.

He recollected how he started the Royalty Group with five rooms in 1995, describing himself as a true Akwa Ibom brand having excelled in his enterprise.

“It was just a vision, a church vision to encourage our young people. I was just tired of seeing young people having a sense of entitlement, young people being angry with themselves like the world is owing them, or that there is something they must receive. So, I said to young people in the church, let us begin to work with you, let us show you how we can get things done.

“I remember at some point, God gave me the grace to write a book, ‘Wealth Creation: God’s Way’, and we used that to encourage our young people. And as the Pastor said, we now began to tell our own stories because we must be able to tell our stories.

“I am a true Akwa Ibom brand. When you talk of an Akwa Ibom brand, see me standing here,” he said.

Eno, who is a seasoned entrepreneur, encouraged youths to remain focused and imbibe the culture of purposeful existence by developing passion in pursuit of their goals.

“You must learn as a young person to start somewhere. That’s why our first theme of the Conference was: ‘Ignite Your Passion’. You must have a passion for something. Something must be driving you, and if you are pursuing something, you must face it. I didn’t go around looking for who to help me.

“If you believe in a dream, live for it and avoid distractions. Don’t listen to naysayers. People would always say things. In fact, if they are not saying anything against you, turn around and look back, you are not in the right direction. But one thing I can assure you is that the same people that say you are not doing well would applaud you when you succeed,” he added.

Speaking on the impact of good leadership in the society, Eno emphasised the need for critical examination of followership, as a major key to success.

“Well, it is accepted that everything rises and falls around a leader, but honestly, we need to begin to look at followership too. A leader can have good intentions, but followership would be a problem.

“Today, as you come to this conference, I beg of you, don’t waste this opportunity. In our days, we didn’t have conferences like this. Government didn’t provide such opportunities as this. We just struggled on our own, but we have this idea that we could help other people so that they don’t go through what we went through,” he added.

Earlier in his keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services, Obafemi Banigbe, said Akwa Ibom is blessed with numerous potentials and has all it takes to be the next hub for technology, sports, agriculture and the economic powerhouse of Nigeria.

He noted that the numerous possibilities and potentials cannot be actualised without vision, investment in human capital, and action.

Banigbe admonished young people to look beyond being the leaders of tomorrow, but builders of tomorrow, adopt the new approach of craving to make impact instead of headlines, collaborate instead of competing with each other, and take part in the deliberate effort at telling the African stories.

On his part, Rev. Godwin Akpan Amaowoh, General Secretary of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, urged the youths to learn to start small and grow big, adding that while “growing big, one must not forget those who were instrumental at any point.”

He called on them to take full advantage of the opportunity, and avoid gambling with time and resources.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Pastor Imo-abasi Jacob, noted that the theme for the 2025 conference was both symbolic and instructive, adding that “every great leap begins with ignition – a spark of passion, purpose, and possibility.”

Speakers included the Deputy Country Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Obinaju Uchenna; Senior Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the Presidency, O’rtega Ogra; Rector, Dakadda Skills Acquisition Centre, Prof. Enoidem Usoro; Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Shepherd Ltd, Idorenyen Enang; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ubotex, Ubong Obot; Sole Administrator, Ibom Paints Ltd, Ime Uwah; Award-Winning Journalist and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Akparawa James Edet, and Guinness World Records Holder, Broadcaster, Writer, George Iniabasi Essien will present papers at the today’s conference.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Pastor Jacob, stated that the conference is slated for Friday and Saturday, October 3 and 4, 2025.

Part of the statement read: “Ibom Ignite is the premier youth leadership and entrepreneurship gathering, returning with a bold theme: ‘Ignite to Accelerate’.

“This conference is set to transform youths in leadership and entrepreneurship in Akwa Ibom State. It will empower over 1,500 participants with the tools, networks, and insights needed to turn ideas into tangible impact.”

The statement also disclosed that registration had long been concluded both for the conference and the highly anticipated Ibom Ignite Entrepreneurship and Innovation Grant, a funding opportunity designed to propel startups and bold ideas into scalable ventures.

The event will feature seasoned speakers, fireside chats, intimate, thought-provoking conversations on leadership, innovation, and resilience, panel discussion sessions, as well as Innovation and Pitch Opportunities.

“Ibom Ignite is not just an event but a movement of possibilities. To accelerate, you must first be ignited. Ibom Ignite 2025 is about sparking bold ideas and giving them the momentum to grow into solutions that transform communities.

“The theme, Ignite to Accelerate, captures the essence of the 2025 edition: before acceleration can happen, there must first be ignition, a spark that fuels growth, vision, and transformation,” the statement added.