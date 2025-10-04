Aspira Addresses Evolving Laundry Needs with New Product Launch

Omolabake Fasogbon

Manufacturer & distributor of Personal, Laundry & Dental care products, Aspira Nigeria Limited has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Viva Matic in response to modern laundry demands.

The firm stated that its latest product was specifically formulated for washing machines, as more Nigerian households adopt automated laundry solutions. It reiterated that the new product is targeted at meeting growing demand for machine-compatible detergents, while demonstrating its dedication to delivering practical and innovative solutions that align with the shifting needs of families.

Head of Advertising at Aspira, Lynda Aguocha, added that the new product will simplify laundry and make it more cost-effective.

“At Aspira, we listen to our customers and understand that efficiency and convenience are top priorities for modern households. Our latest is positioned as an indispensable laundry companion, ensuring clothes come out cleaner, fresher, and protected wash after wash.

“Unlike traditional powder detergents designed for hand washing, Viva Matic’s advanced formula is engineered to dissolve quickly and work seamlessly in both front-load and top-load washing machines,” she stated.

Also speaking, the company’s Head of Marketing, Santhosh Kumar Nair described the launch as part of the company’s broader focus on practical innovation and quality in household products.

“With washing machines becoming more common in Nigerian homes, this product is meant to provide efficiency and convenience.

“It’s more than just a washing product; it’s a solution that helps families care for their clothes and appliances better, while saving time and resources, “he stated.