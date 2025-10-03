Utomi to Deliver Keynote Speech at Maiden Discourse Series on Poverty Reduction in Nigeria

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





Renowned political economist and founder at the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), Professor Pat Utomi, will be a keynote speaker at the forthcoming maiden discourse series on poverty reduction in Nigeria.

An event organized by Conversation Media Limited, a leading media agency, will mark the first in series of planned annual events to commemorate the international day for eradication of poverty according to the United Nations calendar every October 17.

The remarkable event was scheduled to hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, October 17th, 2025.

Themed “Pathways to Inclusive Development: Rethinking Communication, Policy and Partnership,” the event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, media professionals, academics, and business executives for a robust engagement on the role of media in tackling poverty and promoting sustainable development in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the organiser, Victor Ikem, the Media Agency has positioned the event as a step in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 10 (Reduce Inequalities).

He said that the initiative outlines the organization’s belief that effective communication, sound policy, and strong partnerships are indispensable in meeting the targets for poverty eradication and inclusive development.

According to the organiser, the Maiden Discourse Series was envisioned as a long-term intellectual and advocacy platform to stimulate solutions-driven conversations on poverty reduction while promoting partnerships across media, policy, and development sectors.

“This event is more than a book launch – it is the beginning of a sustained dialogue series to rethink how communication, governance, and partnerships can better serve Nigerians in the fight against poverty,” said the planning team at Conversation Media Limited.

“A major highlight of the event will be the keynote address by renowned political economist and policy expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, who will speak extensively on rural poverty in Nigeria, drawing lessons from worldwide strategies for poverty alleviation and reduction.

“This is alongside other key segments such as the official unveiling of the groundbreaking book “Media and Poverty Reduction in Nigeria,” by Dr. Victor Ikem – CEO, Conversation Media Limited. Other features will include an expert panel discussion on media, policy, and poverty reduction, an audience dialogue session and Q&A session to foster inclusive participation and Networking opportunities as well as the book signing by the host and author”.

“More so, the Discourse Series, debuting with this maiden edition, aims to ignite novel and practical conversations and partnerships that will support effective poverty reduction initiatives in Nigeria”.

“With policymakers, academics, media executives, civil society leaders, and development practitioners expected in attendance, the event promises to be an engaging and impactful gathering.

“The event is open to invited stakeholders, members of the press, and development partners,” Ikem said.

He further noted the event would not only deepen the understanding of poverty issues but will also highlight the indispensable role of the media in shaping policy, influencing public perception, and driving social change.