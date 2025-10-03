US-Based Groups Fault Tinubu’s IPOB-Boko Haram Comparison

. South-east Judaism adherents plead Kanu’s release

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Three United States-based advocacy groups have criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent Independence Day speech in which he reportedly equated the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with the Boko Haram insurgency.

In a joint statement yesterday, which was made available to journalists in Kaduna, the organisations-Advocates for Victims of Injustice and Discrimination (AVID), Rising Sun, and Ambassadors for Self-Determination, faulted the Tinubu’s comments, describing the remarks as “reckless, prejudicial and subjudice.”

The statement signed on behalf of the groups by AVID President, Dr. Sylvester Onye, noted that such utterances could undermine ongoing judicial proceedings involving IPOB and its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The groups stressed that comparing IPOB, which, according to them, is a non-violent self-determination movement, with a globally recognised terrorist organisation like Boko Haram, was both “inflammatory and irresponsible.”

The statement said: “It is deeply unfortunate that a sitting president would make such a false and inflammatory statement while judicial proceedings are ongoing.

“This utterance is not only subjudice but a blatant attempt to prejudice the course of justice and poison the atmosphere of fair trial.”

They argued that IPOB remains engaged in a legal appeal currently before the Supreme Court of Nigeria, while Kanu’s criminal trial continues at the Federal High Court.

Against this backdrop, they maintained that such presidential remarks carry the risk of undermining the rule of law.

The groups urged President Tinubu to redirect his focus towards Nigeria’s broader security challenges, including violent armed groups responsible for widespread displacement and loss of lives across the country.

“Rather than fixating on IPOB, which has consistently pursued its aims through non-violent means, the president should prioritise efforts to curb the activities of well-armed militant groups destabilising communities nationwide,” the statement stressed.

The advocacy groups further reiterated calls for Kanu’s unconditional release, citing existing court rulings in his favour. The statement alleged that Kanu’s continued detention amounted to “ethnic persecution disguised as national security enforcement.”

The groups warned that: “No amount of intimidation can silence Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or diminish his influence.

“On the contrary, every additional day of detention only strengthens his profile among his supporters and beyond.”

The statement called on the United States Congress and the U.S. Department of State to intensify scrutiny of Nigeria’s governance and human rights record.

It also urged global actors to denounce what they described as “reckless and prejudicial” rhetoric from Nigerian leadership.

They also cautioned that the federal government’s stance towards IPOB could prove counterproductive in the long run.

“President Tinubu has only succeeded in demonstrating one thing: the more he persecutes IPOB and detains Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the stronger their cause becomes.

“No prison walls, no courtroom manipulations, and no propaganda can extinguish the light of truth.”

Meanwhile, adherents of Judaism in the South-east region and part of Sout-south yesterday pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise his presidential prerogative and release Nnamdi Kanu from lingering detention.

They made the plea after a prayer and fasting session and peaceful solidarity rally at the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) at Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

The Jewish worshippers also urged Abia Governor, Alex Otti, to rally his brother governors in South-east to plead with Mr. President to release Kanu for them.

Kanu, who professes the Jewish religion, has been in the custody of the Department of Sate Service(DSS) since his extraordinary rendition from Kenya four years ago.

Delegations of Eastern Judaism and various Jewish communities from Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, and Rivers States gathered at Kanu’s home where they joined their host congregation to pray for Kanu’s freedom and good health. They also prayed “for return to normalcy in all the communities ravaged by Fulani herdsmen and bandit attacks.”

Singing their religious songs in solidarity with their detained member, the Jewish community people carried placards to express their feeling and demand on Mr. President. Some of the placards read: ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu, he committed no crime known to the law;’ Eastern Judaism calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu from DSS detention; ‘Obey Court order Tinubu’; ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu,’ among others.

Speaking at the rally, leaders of the Jewish communities raised their collective voices to earnestly demand Kanu’s freedom, saying that he has not done any wrong” to be clamped into detention and charged with treason.

Deputy National Rabbi “of Biafra land, Rabbi Okezie Anosike, noted that there was no reason for Kanu to be in detention because “what he is demanding is not different from what Sunday Igboho is demanding for the Yoruba nation, and yet he is free.”

“We ask President Tinubu to set Kanu free. We ask Governor Otti to do all in his power to bring freedom to Kanu,” he said.

Anosike prayed and expressed optimism that nothing bad should happen to the IPOB leader given his poor state of health under DSS custody.

Ofuji Ekhad, who led the Anambra delegation queried why Kanu’s case “should be different from others” that demanded for sovereign states for their own people, especially in South-west.

According to him, “there is nothing abnormal in Kanu’s demand for sovereign state of Biafra,” adding that self determination is a universally recognised right.

In his remarks, Elder Shahum Ogu from Imo State urged “all political leaders, connected in one way or the other with Kanu’s travails to please have a change of heart and work for his release.

He described Kanu as “a prophet, a messenger of God, who advocates justice, equity, and people’s rights”, adding that President Tinubu has nothing to lose by setting him free.

The woman leader of the Eastern Judaism and Jewish Community, Mrs. Ugochinyere Onuoha, declared that “we have come to let the whole world know that Kanu has done no wrong, and committed no offence against the Nigerian state.”

“We are asking for Kanu’s freedom and asking God to deliver him from the ordeal he is facing,” she said.

Even a 12-year-old boy from Enugu delegation, Michael Ndubuisi, added his voice in pleading with Tinubu to free Kanu from detention.