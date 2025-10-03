UNGA80: Nigeria Leads Global Workforce Reform with Skills-to-Jobs Agenda

•As FG champions education-employment link

Nigeria has reaffirmed its global leadership in workforce and education transformation with the successful hosting of the Skills-to-Jobs: Strengthening Nigeria’s Workforce Systems for Economic Growth, a side event at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

It was organised by Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FMLE), in collaboration with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Tech4Dev, Semicolon Africa, and Avaara Partners.

The high-level gathering was convened by policymakers, private sector leaders, innovators, and development partners to showcase Nigeria’s bold steps in linking education, skills, and employment for sustainable growth.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the administration was determined to deliver systemic workforce reforms that aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Onyejeocha stated, “The future of work demands bold action. Our ministry is building bridges between skills providers, employers, and industries to ensure no talent is left behind.”

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, in his keynote address, stressed the need to align classrooms with careers.

Alausa stated, “Our vision is to ensure that every Nigerian learner is acquiring future-ready skills that unlock decent work opportunities.

“By strengthening the connection between classrooms and careers, we are laying the foundation for inclusive growth and national prosperity.”

Panels at the event highlighted workforce reforms, digital infrastructure, creative and green economy opportunities, as well as financing models for youth employment.

Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, Sanyade Okoli, stressed that reforms must translate into livelihoods.

“Finance must show up on payslips, not just in statistics. That is why we are linking innovation, credit, and social protection directly to employment outcomes,” she explained.

The event concluded with an interactive dialogue that amplified youth voices and reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to bridging the training-to-employment gap, while cementing its influence in shaping the global future of work.