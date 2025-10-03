Shettima Back in Abuja After UNGA80 Mission, Germany Engagements

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after a diplomatic mission, where he represented President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, and concluded strategic engagements in Germany.

During the week-long international engagement, Shettima, in a release issued on Thursday by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, delivered Tinubu’s national statement calling for comprehensive UN reforms, championed Africa’s sovereignty over its $700 billion mineral resources, and strengthened strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom, Gates Foundation, and other international stakeholders.

Shettima later met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and secured his commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent Security Council seat.

In another engagement, Shettima showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors.

The vice president also assured the Nigerian diaspora community of robust engagement in the Tinubu administration’s policies and programmes, before his engagements in Germany.