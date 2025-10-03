Niger Infrastructure Devt: Work Resumes At Project Sites

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the reduction in the intensity and volume of rainfall and resumption of experts from their annual vacations work has resumed at the sites of most of the ongoing development projects across the state .

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Alhaji Hassan Baba Etsu told newsmen in Minna that the Nigerian Staff on the employment of the construction firms are also being recalled to continue their jobs.

Hassan Etsu assured that all the Infrastructural projects being embarked upon by the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago administration since 2023 are going on as planned and would be completed on schedule.

He however said that some of the projects especially the 5km roads being constructed in the 25 local government areas of the state have been completed and commissioned while others including those in the state capital have reached more than 40% completion stage.

“Most of the road projects are projected to be executed In dry months of the year, most Infrastructural projects especially road construction cannot be executed successfully during the rains which was why there was a little lull

“Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago remains fully committed to completing all ongoing infrastructure projects, modalities for sustainable funding of these projects are in place and are being carefully and strategically worked out to avoid delays” he asserted.

Etsu asserted that the resumption of work by the contractors is an indication that “Work has not stopped on any of the project”

The Permanent Secretary solicited for the continued support of the people for the administration adding that the development carried out in the state within just two years is unprecedented in the history of the state.