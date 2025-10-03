Move for Re-election of Gov Oyebanji Gathers Momentum in Ekiti

Garuba Adio writes that stakeholders across political parties’ divide in Ekiti State are mobilising towards the re-election of Governor AbiodunOyebanji of the All Progressives Congress in 2026.

By the time history of the current Fourth Republic will be written, a special mention will be made of the Governor of Ekiti State, AbiodunAbayomiOyebanji, popularly called BAO. While most Nigerians see the various activities that trail the second term bid of the governor which culminated in the governor’s recent nomination form’s submission in Abuja, as a mere political razzmatazz, I view it differently.

As someone with a strong link with Ekiti where I had my primary and secondary school education, I have always taken deep interest in the state and her political development. Between 1999 and 2022, the state could be grouped among the states that recorded the highest bad press, majorly because of rivalry and in-fighting within the political class.

But since Oyebanji came on board, he has not only changed the narrative but has united all the warring parties. To his credit, all the former governors and political leaders from different political lineages are today working together to ensure stability and continuity. This is strange in our land and that’s why I believe politicians from Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and even our own Kwara should borrow a leaf from Ekiti.

As I write, I’m aware there is a crisis in Ogun among DapoAbiodun, Gbenga Daniel and IbikunleAmosun. The trio are members of the All Progressive party. In Kwara, BukolaSaraki Group and AbduramanAbdulRasaq group don’t see eye to eye. Aside the existing crisis between the political family of the late governor of Ondo State, RotimiAkeredolu and that of the current governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, rumour has it that a fresh crisis is brewing between the governor and the Minister of Interior, OyetunjiOjo.

In Kaduna, the state governor, Senator Uba Sani and his erstwhile godfather and former governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai are at war.

In Osun State, the story is the same; things have fallen apart. Of course, the Rivers State case between the suspended state governor, Sir SiminalayiFubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, NyesomeWike is still fresh in our minds. Till date, the Rivers case still remains a marriage of inconvenience.

Under Oyebanji, Ekiti has witnessed the peace that has not been experienced in the state for decades. The governor has demonstrated in clear terms that indeed, leadership is the driving force behind positive transformations in society.

Throughout history, we have seen numerous influential figures emerge who displayed extraordinary qualities of vision, courage and determination to steer their nations towards progress. Some of the greatest leaders of the world all time include Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., and Winston Churchill – those who led non-violent movements for independence and justice. In the 20th century, icons like Jawaharlal Nehru, Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta and Julius Nyerere were instrumental in guiding many newly independent African nations.

On the global stage today, leaders like Narendra Modi, Angela Markel, JacindaArdern and Scott Morrison are spearheading reforms in their countries with renewed vigour.

In Ekiti, Oyebanji is leading a movement to cleverly salvage the state and use it as standard for political stability, development and progress. No wonder, everybody has united behind him, regardless of political affiliations. No doubt, the younger generations in Ekiti will continue to look up to Oyebanji as a visionary figure, who sees the future and lays the foundation today.

He is driving revolutionary ideas in agriculture, infrastructural development, technology, digital transformation and education. Like Mahatma Gandhi, Oyebanji has led the non-violent movement for Ekiti development, advocating principles of truth and non-violence. His philosophy has inspired collective responsibility and by the time he finishes his eight year term, he would have left an indelible mark on the struggle for justice and equality.

The Wednesday’s show in Abuja, where he submitted his nomination form for the 2026 governorship election, at the National secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, was the peak of his acceptability across boards.

For us who are friends of the state, we were excited that the governor was accompanied by an unprecedented huge number of state and national leaders, elected officials and critical stakeholders in the State. In particular, the fact that the Senate Leader, Senator OpeyemiBamidele, the first civilian Governor of the State, OtunbaNiyi Adebayo, and others went with the governor to the office of the National Chairman of the party, Prof. NentaweYilwatda and thereafter submitted the nomination form, was enough to convince everybody that Oyebanji’s approach to governance should be studied and adopted by other state governors.

The array of leaders and stakeholders at the APC Secretariat to be part of the epoch event include: four former Deputy Governors of the state- Chief Paul Alabi; Surveyor AbiodunAluko; Senator AbiodunOlujimi and Prof ModupeAdelabu, as well as all the nine current members of the National Assembly from Ekiti.

Also at the APC Secretariat was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2022 governorship election, Hon BisiKolawole, who led members of the political family of former Governor AyodeleFayose to solidarise with Governor Oyebanji at the event.

Also present were all members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon AdeoyeAribatise; members of the state executive council, all chairmen of the 16 local government and 22 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs); former members of National Assembly, appointees of the President from Ekiti; leaders of organisedlabour in the State, representatives of students body, youths and women, members of APC Elders Forum as well as members of Alumni Association of Ekiti State university (the Governor’s alma mata).

The first Civilian Governor of the State, OtunbaNiyi Adebayo spoke on behalf of all former Governors of the State at a brief ceremony at the party secretariat, while Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele spoke on behalf of National Assembly members.

Governor Oyebanji, while addressing the gathering, which included the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Emma Eneukwu; National Vice Chairman, Dr. D.I. kekemenke, National Secretary, Senator BashiruAjibola and other NWC and NEC members, urged the national leadership of the APC to align with the wishes of the people of Ekiti State to halt the trend of instability of governance and policies.

For me, the feedback is that political observers were wowed seeing how the party has extended such a warm embrace to Governor Oyebanji as he formally returned his Expression of Interest and Nomination form as the prelude to contesting the forthcoming Gubernatorial election on the platform of the Party. This is unprecedented and I think Governor Oyebanji must have done a lot for his people to earn their trust this much. From the feelers I got daily from Ekiti, the governor’s developmental strides have cut across every facet of the state; the artisans, the civil servants, the students and even the party. In fact, I have read in many reports that his party, the APC, has not been more peaceful in the history of the state than now. It has also been reported that nearly all estranged persons that Oyebanji inherited as liabilities in the party had been reunited with the party almost seamlessly, a testament to the political maturity, sincerity, all inclusive attitude and dexterity of BAO.

It is not only the Omoluabi ethos that won Ekiti people for Oyebanji but his simplicity and homegrown personality which makes him approachable to an average Ekiti man or woman. According to my findings, as a Governor, BAO still finds time to attend party’s ward meetings alongside party members’ events, which was an experience that party members had not seen before from anybody in that position. Oyebanji was said to be doing this frequently in the spirit of the recognition of the place of the party and her people like the mother that must be cared for in return for the love shown.

At this stage, I agree perfectly with the governor that the inability of any political party to produce a governor for a stretch of two terms in office has become a stain and a jinx that must be broken in order for the State to witness more rapid development and stability that will make it a model in Nigeria. To this end, I will appeal to a few elements within and outside the APC in Ekiti, who still feel they should try their luck to pause and allow Oyebanji to finish his two terms, in the interest of Ekiti State. He has set a standard that must not only be upheld but must be sustained.

-Adio writes from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.