  • Friday, 3rd October, 2025

Groups Demand Investigations into Alleged Humiliation of Kano Gov

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A coalition of civil society groups, under the aegis of the Kano Agenda, has demanded an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police withdrawal during the Independence Day celebration and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano yesterday, leader of the group, Comrade Abbas Yakasai, said independence day should be a day to the bring the  nation together, above politics, divisions, and conflicts. 

“This withdrawal, announced barely 30 minutes before the event, under unclear and suspicious directives, was more than a logistical setback it was an affront to the spirit of independence itself,” Yakasai lamented. 

The group further explained “at the very moment when Nigerians were reaffirming unity, Kano was singled out for humiliation. While every other state held its celebration in full, Kano’s was disrupted. This act struck not only at the dignity of the state but also at the very purpose of independence day: a collective celebration of our shared nationhood.”

 The coalition recalled that” this is not the first time Kano has been targeted by disruptive interference. We have witnessed similar attempts in other sensitive aspects of our social and cultural life. These repeated disruptions are designed to keep Kano in a state of avoidable tension.”

 Yakasai urged the security agencies, especially the police, not allow themselves to be manipulated into division or violence.” “Reject any attempts to use you for narrow interests. Kano is our home, and Nigeria is our shared nation—we must guard both with vigilance and pride,” he said.

