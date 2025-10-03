Gov Oborevwori Gifts Warri Wolves, Delta Queens Four Buses

Omon-Julius Onabuin Asaba

Warri Wolves and Delta Queens football clubs have received two brand new buses each from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, towards mitigating the clubs’ logistics challenges and as motivation for better performance.

The gesture is aimed at motivating the teams to greater performance in their domestic and international engagements, the governor stated while presenting the vehicles to the clubs, Wednesday.

Each club received a Toyota Coaster bus and a Toyota Hiace bus.

Oborevwori explained that the donation was prompted by recent challenges faced by the teams, including travel hitches due to the clubs’ old vehicles.

He said that the provision of reliable and comfortable vehicles to Warri Wolves and Delta Queens was in line with his administration’s commitment to sports development in the state, including easing the pains of sportsmen and women in and outside the pitch.

Governor Oborevwori said, “Delta State is doing very well in sports across Nigeria; but we must continue to motivate