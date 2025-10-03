Fresh Relief for Mokwa Flood Survivors

Laleye Dipo in Minna

More relief have come the way of victims of the Mokwa flood in Niger state following the sponsorship of the education of 88 children mostly orphans whose parents were affected by the disaster.

A group of Indigenes from the affected local government is also embarking on the training of 41 widows and their children in various trades.

More than 260 people were killed on May 28, this year with over 2000 displaced as a result of heavy rains which resulted in the flooding of communities in the town.

The Mokwa Flood Relief Support Group a non- governmental organisation has already released cheques to some training institutes in the state for the training of the widows and their children.

Presenting cheques to proprietors of the training institutes in Mokwa on Thursday chairman of the group and former Assistant Comptroller of Prisons, Alhaji Ahmed Nasir said the benefitiaries would be trained in tailoring, soap making and catering .

In addition Alhaji Ahmed Nasir said the children of the deceased would be sent to educational institutions of their choice to either further or start their education.

“If you educate a child, you are educating humanity, if you give food to a widow, you are giving food to the family”he said.

Ahmed used the event to plead with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to redeem the pledge of N2 billion naira made for the re- construction and of buildings and resettlement of displaced people

In addition he asked for the replacement of the 15MVA transformer destroyed by the flood as promised by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He praised Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago for putting smiles on the faces of the flood victims saying “Governor Bago has made us proud ,Bago is a talk and do gentle man he has provided cash to majority of victims to seek for alternative shelter pending the completion of resettlements,we are overwhelmed with the gesture”.

In his remarks,the Ndalele( traditional ruler) of Mokwa, Alhaji Muhammadu Shaba Aliyu, expressed delight at the unwavering support from the Indigines of Mokwa, saying that the support would go along way to uplift the livelihoods of the victims who have been devastated as a result of the flood.

The Support Group is made up of prominent people of Mokwa local government.