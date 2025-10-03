First LNG-powered Containership, MV Sapphire, Berths at APM Terminals

Eromosele Abiodun

The Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, witnessed a landmark moment on Monday as Gold Star Line’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership, the MV Sapphire, berthed at APM Terminals.

The vessel, built in 2024 and sailing under the flag of Singapore, has a carrying capacity of 7,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). With her size and advanced LNG propulsion system, the MV Sapphire represents a significant step forward in sustainable shipping operations serving Nigeria and the wider West African region.

Speaking at the event, Todd Rives, Managing Director of Lagos and Niger Shipping Agency Limited (LANSAL), which represents Gold Star Line in Nigeria, described the berthing as a historic milestone. He recalled that Gold Star Line, incorporated in 1958, remains one of the oldest shipping agencies operating in Nigeria, with a longstanding commitment to customer service.

He stressed that the arrival of the MV Sapphire was more than just a routine docking, but rather a symbol of progress and partnership, designed to reduce voyage costs, promote operational efficiency, and reinforce environmental sustainability. According to him, the vessel is the beginning of a new era in Nigerian maritime trade, and he expressed optimism that her sister ships would also call at the port in the near future.

On his part, Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Daniel, described the moment as a significant achievement for the port and underlined the shared commitment to sustainable maritime practices. He explained that shipping lines globally are working together to reduce emissions, in line with international sustainability targets.

He praised LANSAL for deploying LNG-powered vessels in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, reaffirming that it was aligned with the global APM Terminals ESG goals, to move to cleaner sources of energy thereby reducing carbon emissions.

The Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Adebowale Lawal, represented by the Chief Port Security Officer, Bukar Kaumi, commended Gold Star Line and LANSAL for their foresight.

He noted that the maritime industry is evolving as larger vessels begin to berth at Nigerian ports and stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for such developments.

Lawal explained that LNG vessels are critical in addressing the challenges of climate change, while at the same time reducing costs and driving economies of scale. He assured stakeholders of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s commitment to ensuring a viable and competitive environment for trade.

In his remarks, the Controller of the Apapa Command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Emmanuel Osoba, represented by Deputy Comptroller Musa Sama, congratulated both the shipping line and the terminal operator for what he described as the dawn of a new chapter in maritime transportation. He applauded the adoption of LNG technology as a bold step towards a cleaner and more efficient logistics chain, reaffirming the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to support and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure seamless trade facilitation and to enable businesses in Apapa to thrive.