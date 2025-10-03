Ex Champion Tells Anthony Joshua to Fight or Retire from Boxing

Former world champion, Johnny Nelson, has advised Anthony Joshua to return to the ring and fight Tyson Fury in 2026 or retire from the sport.

The former two-time heavyweight champion has been out of action since suffering a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in 2024.

An elbow surgery earlier this year further delayed his comeback, but his return to the gym signals the start of preparations for a tune-up fight.

And while a host of opponents have been sounded out for the Watford star, Joshua has so far failed to book that planned comeback in the early goings of 2026.

In a chat with talkSPORT, Nelson, who held the WBO cruiserweight title between 1999 and 2006, wants Joshua to walk away from the sport for good.

“I think Anthony Joshua has nothing else to prove in this game, and he should rather walk away than hang about and let someone turn him over,” Nelson told talkSPORT.

“It’s either him and Tyson Fury, which we’re all sick of, is it happening or isn’t happening, or just walk out of it. He’s a very comfortable, wealthy man.”

Meanwhile, undefeated Hall of Famer Andre Ward, 41, is contemplating a boxing comeback after eight years, eyeing a heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Ward was recently inspired to consider this ambitious move. Joshua Camp has however said their star is open to facing Ward if their schedules align.

Ward the old two-division champ with a perfect record of 32 wins and no losses talked about coming back to boxing to fight Anthony Joshua in the heavyweight division.

Anthony Joshua, the past two-time top heavyweight belt winner, keeps planning his next moves after a hard time with losses to Oleksandr Usyk and a quick stop by Daniel Dubois last fall in September.

After elbow fix-up surgery that kept him out for more than a year, he plans to jump back in early 2026 against a good top-20 fighter to build up speed one step at a time.

His boss, Eddie Hearn, just listed some possible foes, stressing matches that help build skills without too much danger right now in his spot.

Even with some people saying he should quit after the late bumps, Joshua stays sharp and even said he might like to fight Ward if it fits just right with his schedule down the line.

This tough spirit shows clearly as he works out hard every day, hoping to grab back his place with the best and quiet the folks who doubt his spark after falling off the main lists.