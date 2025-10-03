Breaking Boundaries: A Nigerian Surrealist Artist Making Waves in London

By Maureen Uzoh

Nigerian creativity has always been bold, resilient, and deeply rooted in storytelling. Today, a new generation of artists is carrying those traditions into the global art world, reshaping narratives and breaking boundaries. I am proud to count myself among them.

As a Nigerian-born, London-based surrealist artist, my practice is centred on balloon-headed figures, surreal characters that are playful yet profound, fragile yet strong. For me, these figures embody identity, transformation, and the resilience of Black life. They are a way to reimagine freedom while holding onto memory and belonging.

My journey began in Lagos, where I first exhibited under the mentorship of artist Ken Nwadiogbu. Without formal art training or family support, I learned to trust my imagination and my determination. That drive carried me to London, where I have continued to grow and establish my practice.

Over the past few years, my work has gained recognition on both sides of the Atlantic. In London, I presented a solo exhibition ‘Live Life Before It Leaves You’ with Broadworks by Hive, created a large-scale window installation at Liverpool Street, and took part in Nosakhari’s London Fashion Week exhibition. My work has been featured in JL Magazine and Art Seen Magazine, and exhibited as part of the NHS Brixton project through Art meets culture agency.

Beyond gallery walls, I have been building ‘Send a Message to the Universe’, a participatory art project that allows people to release their emotions and hopes through balloons. For me, it is a way to foster mental health by encouraging release, giving people a safe and creative space to let go of what they carry. In many ways, this project reflects both Nigerian traditions of ritual release /communal expression and London’s appetite for public art that connects people in meaningful ways.

Breaking boundaries means more than geographical movement, it is about expanding what surrealism can look like through a Nigerian lens, and ensuring our voices are visible in global art conversations. My journey is still unfolding, but one thing is certain: Nigerian creativity is not only part of the global art world, it is reshaping it.

*Maureen Uzoh is a Nigerian-born, London-based surrealist artist