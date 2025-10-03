Adunni Foundation Inaugurates Maiden Basic Education Torchbearers Awards 

* To honour Nigeria’s education heroes

Funmi Ogundare

The Adunni Foundation has announced the maiden edition of the Basic Education Torchbearers Awards (BETA), a national initiative to honour individuals and institutions shaping Nigeria’s basic education. The inaugural ceremony will hold on October 21, at the NECA Main Hall, Alausa, Lagos.

Renowned scholar and former UNESCO Ambassador, Prof. Michael Omolewa, will deliver the keynote address on the theme, ‘Education is True Independence.’

Inaugurated on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, BETA reframes national freedom as inseparable from education, spotlighting celebrated and unsung heroes whose sacrifices and vision laid the foundation for Nigeria’s learning journey. The awards will feature heritage recognitions, student honours, and institutional prizes designed to inspire present and future generations.

“While Nigeria won political independence in 1960, true independence will only be secured when every child has access to quality basic education,” said Motunrayo Famuyiwa-Alaka, Founder of The Adunni Foundation.

Highlights of the 2025 event include Hope Nigeria Talks, where school children will share their aspirations for the future of education; the BETA awards presentation and the unveiling of Edupendent: Education is Independence, the Foundation’s flagship intervention for transformative education.

Award categories, she stated, will celebrate pioneers, retired educators, community champions, civil society groups, alumni networks, and outstanding students. They include the BETA Hero (posthumous), torchbearer educator of legacy, community champion for learning, BETA institutional builder award, BETA alumni impact award, and BETA most brilliant student award.

According to Famuyiwa-Alaka, BETA aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG four (Quality Education), while also advancing goals on poverty reduction, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and strong institutions.

“The Adunni Foundation is inviting corporate organisations, civil society groups, and individuals to support the initiative through sponsorship and partnerships,” she stated.