U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Target Three Points against S’Arabia

The Flying Eagles will be aiming for victory against Saudi Arabia on Matchday 2 in the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile, after a painful loss to Norway in their first group game on Monday.

Despite dominating the game and creating a number of opportunities, the seven-time African champions were unlucky not to have equalized in the second half of the encounter, and probably taken the three points. On two occasions, their appeals for penalty awards were turned down by the referee.

Victory against Saudi Arabia early hours of Friday will put the two-time World Cup runners-up in a good position to qualify for the championship’s Round of 16, ahead of their clash with Colombia on Sunday.

Head Coach Aliyu Zubair is upbeat his wards have shaken off the defeat against Norway as their attention has shifted towards the confrontation with Saudi Arabia, to ensure the team gets the desired result. With the availability of all key players, Coach Zubair may stick to his usual 4-3-3 formation with more focus on attack and ball possession.

Israel Ayuma, Daniel Daga and Charles Agada have all been booked and will have to play with caution to avoid missing the last group game against the Colombians.