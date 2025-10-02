Two Books Illuminate Nigeria’s Struggles and Hopes Released

A powerful emerging voice within the Nigerian literary space, Oluwatosin Akinrinde, is set to captivate readers with the simultaneous launch of two highly anticipated literary collections – Deathbed and Other Poems and Out-of-school Children and Other Stories.

These books, published by the Academic Publishing Centre, University of Lagos (UNILAG), offer an unflinching examination of the complex socio-political landscape of modern-day Nigeria.

These literary publications mark a significant moment for Nigerian literature, as they directly confront the nation’s most pressing challenges, ranging from systemic poverty, insecurity, poor educational standards, mental health struggles, and the yearning for a better life abroad.

According to a statement, Out-of-school Children and Other Stories is a tapestry of human experiences woven through deeply evocative narratives.

The titular story follows an aspiring journalist struggling to publish an article on out-of-school children, which highlights the devastating impact of poverty and insecurity. Other stories delve into the harsh lives of street beggars from Northern Nigeria in Lagos (Arewa); the tough economic realities faced by the youth (79 Missed Calls); and the difficult decisions made by mothers grappling with neglect and poverty (The Fateful Mother).

The collection boldly tackles subjects often relegated to the shadows, including the trauma of “kitoing” within the LGBTQIA+ community (Kitoed!) and the emotional cost of emigration (The Cost of Flight).

The accompanying poetry collection, Deathbed and Other Poems, is a masterful dual exploration of mortality and societal decay. The opening poems on mortality are a “Triptych on Mortality,” featuring speakers grappling with the liminal space between life and death. The second, more expansive section serves as a direct, lyrical societal critique, touching on topics from “Healthcare’s Collapse” and “Tribalism’s Divide” to “Boko Haram’s Terror” and “Police Brutality’s Yoke.”

Speaking about the publications, Akinrinde, noted that his works reflect the lived experiences of the Nigerian people.

“These two books are not just creative works; they are interventions. In the stories, I wanted to reflect the human cost of Nigeria’s social fractures, ranging from children denied education to women trapped in cycles of neglect and poverty. In the poems, I sought to hold a mirror to our collective struggles, while also insisting that literature must act as a voice of resistance and possibility. I hope that readers find both discomfort and courage in these pages,” he noted.

Also commenting, Director of the Academic Publishing Centre, University of Lagos, Dr Moji Shodipe, commended the author’s ambitious work. “These two collections are a necessary intervention in contemporary Nigerian discourse. Oluwatosin demonstrates a rare courage through tackling the multi-dimensional poverty, insecurity, and social injustices that define our time. The stories and poems serve as a vital, unvarnished record of the Nigerian experience, and these publications serve as a significant event for our literary community,” she said.