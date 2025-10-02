Seplat Energy JV Rewards Educational Excellence at PEARLs Quiz in Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Seplat Energy Plc, leading Nigerian independent energy company, in partnership with its Joint Venture partner, the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), is building the total quality child through the PEARLs Quiz competition in Imo State.

The competition is one of Seplat Energy’s signature educational Corporate Social Investment programmes in Nigeria.

At the grand finale of the PEARLs Quiz Eastern Asset second edition in Owerri, Imo State, the joint venture demonstrated a clear focus on instilling confidence, spirit of fair-play and sportsmanship in the participants by encouraging those who lost out to step forward and congratulate the winners.

This move was roundly applauded by stakeholders, including government officials, educators, community leaders and regulators, amongst others, in attendance and the participating schools.

Avana Model Secondary School, Owerri, won the 1st prize trophy at the Seplat JV PEARLs Quiz and a prize money of N5 million for school development. In addition, the three students who represented the school went home with N100,000 each in scholarship grants, while the teacher went home with a laptop.

In second place was Delight International School, Owerri, which got a trophy and prize money of N3 million, while the three students who represented them got N75,000 each in scholarship grant and their teacher also got a laptop.

And in third place was St John Leonardi Model Secondary School, Owerri, which also got a trophy and prize money of N1 million. The three students who represented the school went home with N50,000 scholarship grants and their teacher, a laptop for teaching.

In her remarks, Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, represented by Grace Amadi, General Manager, Partner Relations, Seplat Energy, thanked the joint venture partners, the Imo State Government and the participating schools for making the PEARLs Quiz worth the while of all the stakeholders.

She said, “This is a laudable initiative by the NNPC/Seplat JV, dating back to over 12 years. We are happy that this has got to Imo State. This is to ensure that we have students who can compete globally and mould them into world beaters. It is not just about teaching them, we need them to also practicalise what they are being taught; and in fact, evolve into creative minds and ideas, so that they can innovate, which is what the world is looking for today.”

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof B.T.O. Ikegwuoha, commended Seplat Energy and the JV partners for the initiative and for bringing it to Imo State.

Pledging Imo State’s continuous support for the PEARLs Quiz, he said, “Seplat, let us do this again next year. We assure you of the backing of the state government, a conducive environment to operate and impact on the host community meaningfully as we are witnessing today.”

To the students, “I lend my voice to the fact that the emphasis should not be on winning, but drawing valuable lessons from participating, which should spur you to taking on greater challenges in the future to make yourselves and Imo State proud.”

In his contribution, Salihu Garba, of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) commended the Seplat Energy Plc for upholding excellence in business operations and taking the initiative to the education sector to help groom leaders of tomorrow.

He expressed optimism that the students will make the most of the opportunities afforded them by the Seplat JV PEARLs Quiz.

In the same vein, Prince Dr. Henry Okafor, Commissioner for Niger Delta Affairs & Intelligence, Imo State, represented by Chinyere Ibe, Esq, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, extolled the organisers and encouraged the students to embrace the opportunity.

Ibi-Ada Itotoi, Managing Director of Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, Base Manager, Eastern Asset, congratulated the finalists for making it this far in the competition, describing all of them as winners, who can take from the confidence earned from participating to conquer the world.

“All of you are winners already. We encourage you to build on the confidence earned from participating in the Seplat PEARLs Quiz to guide you in achieving great heights in your future endeavours,” he said.

He noted that across Imo State, 314 secondary schools entered for the 2025 PEARLs Quiz, 100 of which made it to the next stage. After keen competitions, four of them made it to the grand finale, which held on Friday September 26, 2025.

In addition to the PEARLs Quiz, Seplat Energy Plc held the STEAM competition through which it rewarded six schools who excelled in innovativeness with the sum of N250,000 each.

The schools include, Urban Secondary School, Owerri; Federal Government Girls College, Owerri; Mountain Press Secondary School; Benny Poly Max College; Alpha Junior Seminary and Faith Academy.

The winning schools designed and presented functional electronic-driven vehicle, telescope (viewing people and bodies from a distance), artificial intelligence for career management/guidance, architectural design of a modern house, oil drilling machine, fashion e-Business portal and fuel filling station, amongst others.

The Seplat PEARLs Quiz is one of the company’s flagship corporate social responsibility programmes, executed in partnership with NNPCL. It is designed to reward knowledge, promote excellence, and provide young people with platforms that inspire lifelong learning.

With each successful edition, the PEARLs Quiz continues to cement Seplat’s role as a champion of youth development and educational transformation, creating opportunities that extend well beyond the classroom.