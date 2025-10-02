Sani Launches Emergency Medical Services in Kaduna



John Shiklam in Kaduna



Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on Thursday, inaugurated the Kaduna State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (KADSEMSAS), aimed at providing rapid, life-saving care across the 23 local councils in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Kaduna, the governor described the initiative as a “watershed moment” in the state’s health sector, noting that it underscores his administration’s commitment to timely and equitable emergency care.

“Our vision is simple but profound. No resident should be denied medical intervention due to distance, delay, or lack of access,” he declared.

The scheme features a fleet of ambulances equipped with life-saving tools, a central dispatch centre, and trained emergency medical personnel, including paramedics and technicians, tasked with stabilising patients before hospital admission

With a toll-free emergency line, KADSEMSAS will ensure swift ambulance deployment, particularly in maternal, neonatal, and accident-related emergencies.

The first 48 hours of emergency care will be provided free, especially for pregnant women, children and accident victims.

The governor said the service is rooted in the principle of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He noted reforms in the health sector, such as the strengthening of the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA), revitalisation of primary healthcare centres, and approval of new CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures to incentivise healthcare workers.

“This system is not for the privileged few, it is for everyone: from the farmer in Ikara to the student in Giwa.

“This is more than an intervention; it is a statement of intent.

“We are determined to build a responsive, inclusive and sustainable emergency medical system for all, ” Sani said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma Ahmed, described the project as a giant leap forward.

She said the integration of the Rural Emergency Medical and Maternal Transport Services (RESMAT) would extend coverage to remote communities.

The commissioner emphasised the importance of speed in emergency response, stating that: “Emergencies offer no warning, but with the right infrastructure, we can change outcomes.”

The initiative follows Kaduna’s onboarding into the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), approved in 2024 by the Federal Ministry of Health—a move officials say could position Kaduna as a model for other states.