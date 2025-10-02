PSC Unveils Whistle-Blowing Policy to Curb Recruitment Racketeering in Police Force

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Police Service Commission (PSC) has unveiled a whistle-blowing policy aimed at tackling racketeering in the recruitment process of the Nigeria Police.

PSC said it was committed to ensuring that recruitment into the Nigeria Police was transparent, merit-based, and fair.

It stressed that the new policy established a secure channel for members of the public to report any corruption, fraud, or malpractice observed during the police recruitment process.

A statement by the commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the goal of the policy was to uphold the principles of good governance and strengthen national security by ensuring that only the most qualified and upright candidates were enlisted.

Ani said the commission’s actions were guided by core principles aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

He stated, “This policy empowers every citizen to act as a watchdog, ensuring the recruitment process is free from bribery, fraud, and unethical influence.”

The commission explained that Nigerians were encouraged to report instances, such as the solicitation or acceptance of bribes—whether in cash, gifts, or favours—in exchange for recruitment slots or preferential treatment.

“It also includes manipulation of results in written, physical, or medical tests; falsification of credentials, age, certificates, or state of origin with the knowledge of officials; sexual harassment or extortion of candidates; and the presence of ghost candidates or inclusion of names not part of the official recruitment process,” the statement said.

It added, “Impersonation during examinations or screenings, as well as any other form of undue influence or unethical conduct by recruitment officials or middlemen, are also covered under the policy.”

The commission urged individuals, who wished to submit complaints, to ensure their reports were effective by providing as much detail as possible.

“You can also report anonymously, but providing your contact details will assist if further information is needed,” PSC stated.

Ani reiterated the commission’s commitment to protecting the identity and welfare of individuals who reported in good faith.

He stated, “All reports will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Whistle-blowers will be protected from victimisation, intimidation, or retaliation, as provided by relevant Nigerian laws.

“The commission’s commitment is that every credible report will be promptly, independently, and thoroughly investigated. It will take decisive disciplinary and legal action against any individual found culpable of recruitment malpractices.”

The commission urged Nigerians to support its efforts to build a better and more professional Nigeria Police, stressing, “Your courage can make the difference.”