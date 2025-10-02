Police Call for Probe into Killing of Three in Osun Community

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, yesterday called for an investigation into the killing of three persons in Akinlalu community as a result of an alleged ambush on the operatives of Amotekun Security Corps.

The police commissioner equally directed the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in an efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Osun State Police Image – maker (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Osogbo yesterday.

The spokesperson for Amotekun Security Corps in Osun State, Yusuf Idowu Abass, had, in a separate statement issued on Tuesday, hinted that personnel of the security organisation were attacked by some hoodlums while responding to a distress call over the invasion of Akinlalu, a neighbouring community of Ile-Ife, by some bandits.

“On 30th September 2025, at about 1320hrs, information was received from Chief Oyebamiji Kamorudeen of Akinlalu that members of the Western security network, also known as Amotekun, came in large numbers and invaded Akinlalu community with their two official patrol and one private vehicle in retaliation for the two pump-action guns allegedly snatched earlier from their operatives by yet-to-be-identified person(s).

“During the invasion, they shot sporadically, causing serious bullet injuries to the following people, namely: Adeagbo Kadijat, ‘f’, 22 years; Oke-Ila Oyebamiji, ‘f’, 60 years; and Fayomi Toheeb, ‘m’, 19 years.

It was further alleged that three persons lost their lives during the shooting, namely: Ibrahim Oyebamiji, ‘m’, 26 years; Sefiu Oyebamiji, ‘m’; and Abiola Olutayo, ‘m’, and their corpses were taken away by Amotekun operatives.“On receipt of the report, police operatives swiftly mobilised to the area, recovered 13 expended cartridges, and evacuated the injured victims to hospitals for medical treatment.

The situation, which initially generated tension, was brought under control by the police as angry residents were called to order not to take the law into their own hands.

While speaking on the conflicting reports, the CP has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Osogbo, which is the apex criminal investigative body within the state, for a discreet and thorough investigation.

“All claims and counterclaims — including allegations of murder, assault occasioning harm, gun snatching, wounding, and impersonation — will be carefully verified to establish facts and ensure justice,” the police image – maker stressed.

Reacting, Mr. Olamide Babarinde, who spoke on behalf of Akinlalu noted that “The Amotekun Corps did not report the true event correctly. All their claims were null and void. “

According to him, “On Monday, they said there was an alleged theft in a neighbouring village, so the Amotekun went to pick the culprit at a village close to Akinlalu called Aba Oba. They picked the alleged thief and brought him to Akinlalu because the suspect’s father has a house there. “

“When they brought him there, I don’t know how an Amotekun officer will go and arrest someone and the person will overpower him. They said there was a kind of fight with him, and after that fight, the Amotekun people went that Monday. “

“So, it was yesterday around 1:00pm when the Amotekun people came, what we suspected was that the person involved was a child of a former army officer. So, they could not go to the house of that person. What they were now doing was shooting at anybody they saw on the road. In fact, they were shooting harmless people, people who were coming from the farm, people who were seated in their shops, people who were going along the road, etc. That was what actually happened. “

“There was no armed person or gunmen as claimed by Amotekun who laid an ambush for the Amotekun. They alleged our people as hoodlums, but Akinlalu is known for hardworking people, who are very peaceful and loving. Such a thing has never happened in Akinlalu before. “

“So far three people have died as a result of the attack. Those people they shot, they still came around and took them away. Some people they shot did not die at the spot, but three people were confirmed dead. While some people were taken to the hospital, some were taken away. I don’t know whether they are dead or alive now. “

“The community is demanding the release of our people who were taken away including the corpses. We want justice for those people they killed and the government should come to our rescue. “

“We don’t want them again, they are using the gun that the government got the money through taxpayer money to kill the people, we want the corps involved in the attack prosecuted. The way they acted yesterday, shows that they are not meant to be in the town, they are not meant to be carrying arms and ammunition. So we want them to face the law. “

“There were two siblings among those killed, along with the child of one of their senior siblings. The same family. Those are the three confirmed dead. As for the rest taken, we don’t know their condition yet. “