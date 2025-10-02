Osimhen: Nobody Believed Galatasaray Will Upset Liverpool
After he came back from injury sideline to help Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in a UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, Nigerian international Striker, Victor Osimhen, insisted yesterday that nobody believed the upset was possible.
“Congratulations to the team; it was a very tough opponent. Many people didn’t believe we would win, except for the people you see here,” observed the Super Eagles star, whose 16th minute penalty goal proved to be the winning goal against Liverpool.
Osimhen who was named Man of the Match in the explosive game stressed that he didn’t make any mistake choosing Galatasaray over all other teams that were after his signature in the summer transfer window.
“I’ve been away from the team, but for me, this is the biggest team in the world!
“We got a big win for Galatasaray and for me. The fans were the reason I came here. It’s an honour to have them support me like this. Thanks to them, I always play better.
“I love Galatasaray and the fans,” observed the former Napoli striker.
The win over Liverpool was a remarkable response by the Turkish champions after they were thumped 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening group phase of the Champions League last month.
Osimhen was unfortunately not on duty as he was then nursing the ankle injury he copped in Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Uyo.
Although Osimhen later limped off the clash with Liverpool in the 71st minute, it is not yet certain if the ankle injury that forced him to miss Galatasaray opening games in the Super Lig and the Champions League has recur.
RESULTS
Qarabag 2-0 Copenhagen
Royale 0-4 Newcastle
Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos
Barcelona 1-2 PSG
Leverkusen 1-1 PSV
Dortmund 4-1 Ath Bilbao
Monaco 2-2 Man City
Napoli 2-1 Sporting
Villarreal 2-2 Juventus
EUROPA LEAGUE
As Roma v Lille
Bologna v Freiburg
Bran v Utrecht
Celtic v Braga
FCSB v Young Boys
Fenerbahce v Nice
Ludogorets v Betis
Pana v GA Eagles
Plzen v Malmo
Basel v Stuttgart
Celta v PAOK
FC Porto v Crvena
Feyenoord v Aston Villa
Genk v Ferencvaros
Lyon v Salzburg
Maccabi v D. Zagreb
Nottingham v Midtjylland
Sturm Graz v Rangers