  • Thursday, 2nd October, 2025

Osimhen: Nobody Believed Galatasaray Will Upset Liverpool 

After he came back from injury sideline to help Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in a UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, Nigerian international Striker, Victor Osimhen, insisted yesterday that nobody believed the upset was possible.

“Congratulations to the team; it was a very tough opponent. Many people didn’t believe we would win, except for the people you see here,” observed the Super Eagles star, whose 16th minute penalty goal proved to be the winning goal against Liverpool.

Osimhen who was named Man of the Match in the explosive game stressed that he didn’t make any mistake choosing Galatasaray over all other teams that were after his signature in the summer transfer window.

“I’ve been away from the team, but for me, this is the biggest team in the world!

“We got a big win for Galatasaray and for me. The fans were the reason I came here. It’s an honour to have them support me like this. Thanks to them, I always play better.

“I love Galatasaray and the fans,” observed the former Napoli striker.

The win over Liverpool was a remarkable response by the Turkish champions after they were thumped 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening group phase of the Champions League last month.

Osimhen was unfortunately not on duty as he was then nursing the ankle injury he copped in Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Uyo.

Although Osimhen later limped off the clash with Liverpool in the 71st minute, it is not yet certain if the ankle injury that forced him to miss Galatasaray opening games in the Super Lig and the Champions League has recur.

RESULTS 

Qarabag 2-0 Copenhagen 

Royale 0-4 Newcastle 

Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos

Barcelona 1-2 PSG

Leverkusen 1-1 PSV

Dortmund 4-1 Ath Bilbao 

Monaco 2-2 Man City

Napoli 2-1 Sporting 

Villarreal 2-2 Juventus

EUROPA LEAGUE 

As Roma v Lille 

Bologna v Freiburg

Bran v Utrecht 

Celtic v Braga 

FCSB v Young Boys

Fenerbahce v Nice 

Ludogorets v Betis 

Pana v GA Eagles

Plzen v Malmo

Basel v Stuttgart 

Celta v PAOK

FC Porto v Crvena

Feyenoord v Aston Villa 

Genk v Ferencvaros 

Lyon v Salzburg 

Maccabi v D. Zagreb

Nottingham v Midtjylland 

Sturm Graz v Rangers 

