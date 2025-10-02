NSSF, NBA Africa Partner in Training Sports Teachers in Lagos

Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) and NBA Africa have collaborated on a capacity-building initiative aimed at empowering educators with sustainable strategies for basketball development at the grassroots level.

The Jr. NBA Coaches Academy, a training session for teachers to equip them with the tools needed to deliver quality basketball instruction in schools, took place on Friday, 26 September, at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Over 100 teachers participated in the training, including 70 from primary schools, 30 from secondary schools, and 20 school sports officials from NSSF, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, and the Universal Basic Education Board. Following the training, the teachers will incorporate basketball into PE classes, conduct assemblies, and foster a dynamic learning environment.

NSSF President Olabisi Joseph described the initiative as a significant milestone in promoting and developing basketball in Nigerian schools.

“This event signifies a major step forward in promoting basketball development in Nigerian schools. By equipping our teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge, we expect a profound impact on the growth of basketball from the grassroots level,” she said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to NBA Africa for their collaboration and support. Together, we will unlock the potential of our young athletes and foster a love for the game that will last a lifetime.”

“This initiative will go a long way in strengthening basketball development in schools,” she added.