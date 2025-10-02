MHCDI Spelling Bee Boosts Confidence, Literacy in FCT

The 2025 Inter-School Spelling Bee Competition, hosted by My Hero Community Development Initiative (MHCDI), has ended in Abuja, sparking renewed advocacy for enhanced investment in educational programs that foster literacy, self-confidence, and resilience among public school students.

At the grand finale, Haiya Rahmatu Nusa K, Director of the Junior Secondary Schools Department at the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), praised MHCDI for creating a vital platform that motivates and nurtures academic excellence in young learners.

She noted that the competition, which unfolded in two phases and featured 270 students from nine junior secondary schools in the FCT, promoted “academic excellence, resilience, and love for learning” among participants.

Rahmatu described the scholarships and prizes awarded to the winners as a priceless investment in the future of the students.

“The award of one-year scholarships to the best three students from each school, as well as an additional scholarship year to the overall winner, reflects the generosity and vision of the sponsors,” she said.

Government Secondary School (GSS) Garki emerged overall champion, winning N300,000 and a tablet, while GSS Wuse Zone 3 clinched second place with N200,000 and a tablet. The third position went to another participating school, with the winner receiving N150,000 and a tablet.

She urged all participants to see themselves as winners, regardless of who took the top prizes. “By participating, you have challenged yourselves, gained new knowledge, and set a standard that others will aspire to,” she told the students.

In her remarks, the Programme Director of MHCDI, Damilola Fagbohun, said the initiative was more than just a spelling competition but a celebration of knowledge, courage, and determination.

She explained that the project began with in-school spelling sessions earlier in the year, where students discovered their strengths and built the confidence to compete at the inter-school level.

“The competition is not just about words; it’s about building confidence, nurturing literacy, promoting healthy competition, and proving that our public school students are just as intelligent and deserving of opportunities as any other student anywhere in the world,” Fagbohun stated.

She praised the support of teachers, parents, and partners, noting that their encouragement fuels the aspirations of young learners. “By virtue of being here today, every student is already a champion. You inspire us, you make us proud, and you remind us that the future of Nigeria is bright,” she added.

The competition ended with scholarships, cash prizes, and tablets awarded to outstanding performers, while participating schools were celebrated for their courage and determination.

The initiative was supported by partners including LaserCards, Kairos Hof, Kairos Hof Energy, and the Bank of Industry.