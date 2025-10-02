LASG on Trade Fair Demolition: Buildings Had No Approvals

•Peter Obi playing emotional theatrics

Segun James

As outrage and confusion continues to trail the demolition of structures at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex, the Lagos State Government has accused Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, of misleading the public and engaging in “emotional theatrics” to manipulate the truth on the demolition of the structures.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement, said that contrary to the misleading statement by Obi, “the owners of the building have no approval. They got ample time to regularise their papers when the state government declared last year a general amnesty, which was extended several times. The owners shunned the offer.

“When Physical Planning officials visited the complex, the gates were locked against them; they were beaten up. The police rescued them. When the government called the owners for talks, they said they would not come; they did not come.

“Their defence is that the Management Board of the Trade Fair permitted them to build their structures. This is wrong. The board, which is a creation of the Federal Government to manage the complex, does not have powers to approve or regulate building developments within the complex independent of Lagos State Government.

“Physical Planning and building approvals are within the remit of State Governments. Under the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act (1992, as domesticated by Lagos State’s Physical Planning and Development Regulations), all physical development in any part of Lagos must obtain planning permit/approval from the Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.”

Omotoso insisted this position was further clarified and reinforced by the Supreme Court judgment of 2003 (Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation) that land use and physical planning fall under concurrent jurisdiction, and states retain the authority to regulate development control within their territories, including federal lands, except for core areas like military formations or exclusive federal enclaves.

According to him, “the Trade Fair Complex Board may manage leases, tenancies, and commercial activities, but any construction, alteration, or development still requires Lagos State planning permit. Otherwise, such developments would be deemed illegal under state law, and the Lagos State Government has the power to seal or demolish them.

“In other words, the Management Board can allocate spaces and give administrative consent, but building approvals must pass through Lagos State Government. We must decide the kind of society we want – one governed by law or one run by emotions, fueled by political interests.”

He therefore said that Obi was wrong in his assertion that the state government has no right to enforce its Physical Planning Laws on the Trade Fair Complex.

He was appalled at Obi’s praises for the traders for what Obi called their “restraint.”

Omotoso said Obi “launched into emotional theatrics, describing the incident as “a test of impunity, justice and compassion” – all in an effort to mislead the public by misinformation and disinformation. This is unfair.”