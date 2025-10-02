Independence: Umahi, Dangiwa Say Tinubu Returning Nigeria to Growth Path

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, and his counterpart at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, have said that President Bola Tinubu was working to restore Nigeria to the path of growth.

In separate statements in Abuja on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the ministers stressed that the President, since taking over the reins of power, has made the revamping of the nation’s infrastructure a key priority.

While felicitating Tinubu and indeed all Nigerians on the occasion, Umahi stated that the celebration always calls to mind the sacrifice, vision, and aspirations of Nigeria’s leaders who played a prominent role in shaping the trajectory of the journey towards independence and national development.

The coming on board of the administration of Tinubu , Umahi said, has provided a turning point to the wheels of the developmental progress of the nation, explaining that he has continued to change the developmental trajectory of the nation through his agenda designed to turn challenges into opportunities.

“Today, the benefits are manifest. He has returned our country to the path of glory through massive investment in critical infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones and through other social economic interventions that now stimulate progressive and sustainable economic growth.

“ In the works sector, a lot has been done by Mr. President to address the burden of inherited road infrastructural deficits across Nigeria. The four Renewed Hope legacy projects are a part of measures to expand the frontiers of the economic ecosystems and stimulate the geometric growth of our nation’s GDP. Nigerians are witnesses to the progress he has so far made on road infrastructure development.

“As we celebrate a new dawn in our journey of nationhood, may the spirit of freedom and unity continue to inspire every Nigerian to strive for a brighter future and may the liberties we cherish inspire us to keep the integrity of our nation,” Umahi stated.

Also, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dangiwa, said under the leadership of Tinubu, Nigeria is laying the foundation for a better future, explaining that the Renewed Hope Agenda is more than a policy framework—but a promise of national rebirth, a roadmap to prosperity, and a guarantee that the sacrifices of past generations will not be in vain.

“It is about building a Nigeria where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, where governance delivers results, and where progress is shared by all. In the housing and urban development sector, we have seen how far we have come and how much more we can achieve.

“In the past, housing delivery was slow, fragmented, and unable to keep pace with the needs of our growing population. Our cities expanded without proper planning, and millions of Nigerians were left without access to decent, affordable homes.

“Today, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are turning the tide. We are implementing bold reforms in land administration, unlocking financing for affordable housing, regenerating our urban centres, and rolling out the Renewed Hope Housing Programme—a transformative plan to deliver tens of thousands of housing units across the nation.

“These initiatives are not only about building houses, but about building communities, creating jobs, stimulating local economies, and giving Nigerians dignity and security through homeownership,” Dangiwa reaffirmed.

Looking ahead, the minister noted that the future of housing and urban development in Nigeria is bright, with strategic reforms, strong partnerships, and innovative programmes, setting the stage for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“We envision modern, well-planned cities, vibrant communities, and a housing sector that serves as a true driver of national prosperity,” Dangiwa emphasised.