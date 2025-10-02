Igbobi College Wins N1m in Champ High School Quiz

Raheem Akingbolu

Igbobi College, Lagos, has emerged the “best premier high school in Nigeria” for winning the first edition of the Champ High School Quiz competition.

Three brilliant students from Igbobi College: Olabode Obaloluwa, Okoronkwo David and Lukeahizu Praise flagged the banner of the school as representatives in the competition organised by the JustMedia.

The trio beat the first runner up, CMS Grammar School, Lagos, to emerge the winner of the closely contested competition, and brought the star prize of N1million to the wallet of the premier school.

Held at the Ten0one Studios, Ikeja, the grand finale of the Champ High School quiz, which began in July, saw 32 premier secondary schools in Nigeria locked horns at different stages of the competition before Igbobi College emerged the overall winner.

The competition began as an online test in English, Mathematics, and History, the stage that reduced the number of participating schools to eight.

Premier schools like CMS Grammar School, Lagos; Igbobi College, Lagos; Queen’s School, Ibadan; St. Gregory’s College, Lagos; Oriwu Model College, Ikorodu; Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo; Baptist Academy, Lagos; and Wesley College, Ibadan, were able to move to the second stage of the competition that went live on television.

Four alumni members of some pre-independence high schools in Nigeria, who are passionate about giving back to society through investment in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) education, headlined the CHAMP High School Contest movement.

Deputy Managing Director at First Bank, Gbenga Shobo, Founder and Executive Vice-chair of Emerging Africa Group, Oluwatoyin Sanni; Founder of Orangeline Limited Chike Iroegbunam, and CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Jude Chiemeka, used their personal journeys to motivate current students to excel and also challenge old students to give back their resources – time, money or both to shape the next generation.

Speaking at the presentation of the CHSQ champion award to Igbobi College, Consultant at the STEMAfrica Initiatives, Ore Sofekun, thanked the management of Igbobi College for discharging their duty as educators.

She stressed the importance of alumni and parents supporting heritage schools to sustain their legacy for future generations.

Sofekun encouraged the students to persevere in STEM despite challenges.

“We call it Champ High School because of our heritage and our legacy. Heritage because these are the schools that shaped Nigeria’s founding fathers, and legacy because we must ensure they continue to thrive for future generations,” she said.

The Principal of Igbobi College, Adedotun Akanbi, celebrated the trio of Olabode Obaloluwa, Okoronkwo David, and Lukeahizu Praise for bringing the crown home.

He said they demonstrated that the school is not just a place for imbibing morality but also a citadel of learning, first among equals.

Head of Trading and Products at Nigerian Exchange Limited, Abimbola Babalola, who represented Jude Chiemeka, congratulated the students on their victory and urged them to see themselves as leaders who will use their time wisely to solve the problem of humanity.

“Students, my advice is to be a problem solver. Identify problems, identify solutions, because it’s been established all over the world that we all celebrate solution providers,” he said.

Present at the event was the Founder of theSTEMAfrica Initiatives Oladapo Ojo, External Relations Team Lead at Bank of Industry Aishat Maibe-Borodo, Head of Trading and Products, NGX, Abimbola Babalola, Igbobi College PTA Chairman Abiodun Makinde and principal officers of the school.

The CHAMP High School Quiz is produced by JustMedia Productions, under the umbrella of theSTEMAfrica Initiative, in partnership with Bank of Industry and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).