Grange Dominates Quomodo Inter-Schools Swimming Grand Slam at Ikoyi Club

The 2nd edition of Quomodo Inter-Schools Swimming Competition ended recently at the Ikoyi Club 1938 with Grange School emerging the overall champions after a keen contest by all the schools.

It was huge fun and excitement at the swimming pool section of Ikoyi Club at the weekend as seven schools converged with young primary and secondary school swimmers on parade.

The event, sponsored by Quomodo Systems Africa, witnessed spirited performances from young swimmers representing Avi-Cenna International School, Children’s International School, Corona Schools, Grange School, Greensprings School, Lagoon & Whitesands Schools, and Meadow Hall School.

From the opening event to the final relays, the poolside atmosphere was electrifying and charged with cheers, and bursts of school pride, banters and bragging rights of sort.

In the end, Grange School topped the scoreboard with 517 points, followed by Children’s International School with 389 points and Corona Schools in third place with 250.5 points.

Greensprings School came fourth with 196.5 points, while Meadow Hall School secured fifth position with 149 points.

Lagoon & Whitesands Schools finished with 87 points, while Avi-Cenna International School ended with 68 points.

The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, Akinbulejo Onabolu, hailed the event standard, adding that it was a proof of Nigeria’s rising swimming prospects in the sport which is fast becoming a culture.

For Quomodo Systems Africa, the competition is aimed at investing in the future of young athletes.

Olufunke Preghafi, Quomodo’s General Manager, Finance, expressed joy at seeing children as young as six showing skills, energy, and determination to excel.

“This is one of our key CSR projects this year,” she noted. “Quomodo has always stood for youth development and all-round growth. Swimming builds confidence, strength, and resilience; qualities children can carry into every area of life. That’s why we are proud to support this initiative.”

With every stroke and dive, these young swimmers not only entertained the crowd but also embodied the promise of a new generation of swimmers for Nigeria.