Gov Okpebholo Rewards Team Edo With N10m for Outstanding Performance

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commended Team Edo for their remarkable performance at the 9th National Youth Games held in Asaba, Delta State, where they emerged third overall.

Receiving the victorious athletes at Government House, Benin City, alongside his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the Governor lauded the team’s resilience and dedication, noting that their efforts had brought pride and honour to Edo State.

In recognition of their achievement, Governor Okpebholo announced a cash reward of ₦10 million to the athletes, and urged them to remain focused and more determined to attain greater heights in future competitions.

“I congratulate our team for putting in their best and securing third position with 33 gold, 18 silver and 28 bronze medals. This is an impressive achievement, but I challenge you to do more and put in your best to claim first position in the next edition. Edo deserves first place, and with commitment and discipline, we will get there,” the Governor said.

He added: “The State Government will continue to support you, but I want to see stronger dedication and more commitment in the coming years. For your efforts, I am pleased to reward you with the sum of ₦10 million. I believe with harder training, greater victories await Edo.”

Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Mr. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, praised Governor Okpebholo for his support to sports development in the State, and stressed that the administration’s prioritization of athletes’ welfare was a decisive factor in the team’s improved performance.

According to him, “We thank His Excellency for providing the enabling environment for sports to thrive. For the first time, Team Edo returned with 33 gold, 18 silver, and 28 bronze medals, an unprecedented feat in the history of our participation in the National Youth Games. The motivation came from the Governor’s commitment to the wellbeing of our athletes.”

Enabulele, who presented the second runner-up trophy to the Governor, affirmed that with continued government support, Edo athletes would surpass their current achievement and position the State as a dominant force in national sports.

The 9th National Youth Games in Asaba featured participation from across the federation, with Team Edo distinguishing itself as one of the top-performing contingents.