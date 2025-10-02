Gateway International Airport, Best Investment of Gov. Abiodun’s Administration,Say Ogun Elders

The Gateway State International Airport, Ilishan Remo, has been described as the best investment bequeathed to the state by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

The Chairman of the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, stated this on Thursday when he led other members of the council on an inspection tour of the airport.

Chief Okuboyejo, who expressed delight with the state-of-the-art facilities at the airport, noted that it could be compared to the best anywhere across the globe.

He said: “It is an excellent airport. I have traveled the whole length of the world, and in all these places, I am proud to say that what I have seen here today measures up and is much better than a number of other airports.

“It is the best long-term investment. As it grows over the years, its developmental progress becomes so magnificent that you cannot imagine.

“Some of us know what Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos used to be many years ago and what it is now. This airport has been planned for the next 20-30 years in terms of growth and development.”

The elder statesman, while describing the airport as the best legacy of Dapo Abiodun’s administration, expressed optimism that its objectives would be met. He also suggested that plans should be made to get the approval of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to enable the airport to operate international flights, as this would generate income and make it self-financing.

The Elders Council Chairman lauded Governor Abiodun for following the path of great men who build renowned airports across the world, adding that apart from engendering development, the edifice would stand as a reminder of his good works for generations to come.

“Those who build renowned airports in the world are still remembered up till now, and Governor Abiodun will not be an exception. We, his advisers, the elderly, are happy that our own son is putting this up in our own time,” Chief Okuboyejo concluded.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, said the airport was designed to serve as an anchor project for the various industrial activities taking place in different parts of the state, particularly the axis that falls under the Remo Economic Cluster.

He noted that the airport, in years to come, would be bigger, busier, and experience more activities as other infrastructure begins to spring up.

While assuring that the airport boasts up-to-date facilities, the Commissioner reiterated that the passenger terminal, cargo warehouses, independent power plant, fire station, control tower, among others, are ready on the ground for the airport to begin commercial flights.

The Airport Manager, Captain Dapo Olumide, while conducting the elders around the facility, said officers from relevant aviation regulatory bodies are already at the airport, while finishing touches are being done to ensure seamless flight operations.

He disclosed that the first commercial flight is expected to commence next week Tuesday, as passengers from Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, and other parts of the state have started booking.