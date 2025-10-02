Fixing infrastructure in health sector, compensation’ll Curb Japa Syndrome, Ese Onemiye

Founder, Silver Cross Healthcare and Diagnostics Ese Onemiye approaches the business of healthcare with a sense of innovation, anchored around her philosophy of holistic family wellbeing which informs the very existence of her concurrent foundation, which advocates for the mental health and well being of family care givers,

especially women who most often bear the invisible burden of caring for loved ones chronic illnesses.

You are an advocate for holistic wellness models within families. What is this all about?

As an advocate for holistic wellness within families, I believe that true healthcare must extend beyond treating the individual patient; it must support the entire family ecosystem.

When a loved one is managing a chronic illness, the emotional, psychological, and social impact is often most deeply felt by family caregivers, particularly women, who bear the weight of care while

sacrificing their own well-being. Holistic wellness, to me, means recognizing and addressing this jnterconnected reality.

At Silver Cross Healthcare and through the Silver Cross Living Well Empowerment Foundation, our focus is on empowering caregivers with the tools they need to thrive through counseling, mental health support, education, and structured community networks. We understand that when caregivers are well-supported, families are more resilient, and patients experience better outcomes.

Holistic wellness is not just a model; it is a movement that ensures healing, dignity, and sustainability for every member of the care journey. Nigeria has experienced an unprecedented amount of brain drain of medical personnel in the recent past. What, in your opinion, is the antidote to that?

The ongoing brain drain of medical personnel from Nigeria is a symptom of deeper systemic

neglect, particularly in areas such as workforce support, infrastructure, and professional fulfillment.

Healthcare professionals are not leaving solely for better pay; they are leaving for environments where they are valued, equipped, and empowered to deliver quality care. The antidote lies in building a health system that prioritizes its people.

At Silver Cross Healthcare, we believe retention starts with investment in infrastructure, competitive compensation, continuous training, and, crucially, mental health support for caregivers and

professionals alike. Through our foundation, we also champion the emotional and economic well-being of women caregivers, who form a vital yet often-invisible pillar of healthcare.

If we want our talent to stay, we must create a culture of respect, resilience, and reward within the system. A thriving healthcare workforce is not a luxury; it is the backbone of national development.